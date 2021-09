When I tried Freshly the first time around, I was pleasantly surprised at how the convenient delivery service managed to create such uniquely gourmet and fresh-tasting meals in such portable packaging. They recently reached back out to offer up samples of their new plant-based menu (many items gluten-free as well!) and, as someone who loves incorporating meat-free meals into my diet where possible, I was thrilled to try them. The packaging on this batch of Freshly meals was even better than before. Meals were sandwiched between large ice packs, which were then wrapped in a thick but lightweight insulating material...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO