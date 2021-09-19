Godown Conquers Freedom 76

BECHTELSVILLE, Pa. — Ryan Godown invaded Grandview Speedway Saturday night as one of the 67 drivers participating in the 51st annual Freedom 76. The decision to travel from New Jersey was a profitable one for the 2021 Bridgeport Motorsports Park Modified champion. Godown outgunned leader and last year’s winner Jeff Strunk, who was vying for his ninth victory in the prestigious event, on the 52nd lap and continued the momentum until he pulled into victory lane for a $30,000 triumph.