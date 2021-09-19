Olmsted Medical Center Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic Starts Monday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted Medical Center has decided to bring back its drive-through flu vaccination clinic this year. The service was offered last fall during the COVID-19 surge and will resume on Monday. Appointments are not needed for the drive-through clinic, which will be located under a tent in the upper level of the OMC Northwest clinic parking lot. The influenza vaccine shots will be offered Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 8 AM through 5 PM through October 13, weather permitting.