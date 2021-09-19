CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Olmsted Medical Center Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic Starts Monday

By Andy Brownell
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 5 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted Medical Center has decided to bring back its drive-through flu vaccination clinic this year. The service was offered last fall during the COVID-19 surge and will resume on Monday. Appointments are not needed for the drive-through clinic, which will be located under a tent in the upper level of the OMC Northwest clinic parking lot. The influenza vaccine shots will be offered Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 8 AM through 5 PM through October 13, weather permitting.

KFIL Radio

Work Starts On Two New Mayo Clinic Projects

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Construction is swinging into full gear on two new Mayo Clinic projects. Both are in the downtown campus area. The largest of the two projects is being developed at the intersection of 3rd Street SW and 4th Avenue SW. The 11-story building will contain...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Mayo Clinic Awarded Huge Contract For Long-Term COVID Study

Bethesda, MD (KROC AM, News) - The National Institutes of Health has awarded $40-million to Mayo Clinic as part of an effort to determine the long-term effects of Covid. The NIH says under the contract, Mayo will ”collect, curate, and distribute clinical samples for additional research studies” as part of a new initiative called RECOVER. According to the NIH, the project will “build a national study population of diverse research volunteers and support large-scale studies on the long-term effects of COVID-19.”
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota.

