CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Bruin Rally Falls Short in 40-37 Loss to Fresno State

uclabruins.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES – No. 13 UCLA football dropped a late-game thriller to Fresno State, 40-37, at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night. Redshirt senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson connected with redshirt junior Kyle Philips for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the second capturing the lead for the Bruins (2-1) with 54 seconds remaining. On the next drive, Bulldog quarterback Jake Haener led his offense downfield to the game-winning touchdown: a 13-yard completion to Jalen Cropper.

uclabruins.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Fresno, CA
College Sports
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
City
Stanford, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Fresno, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Charbonnet

Comments / 0

Community Policy