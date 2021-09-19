Bruin Rally Falls Short in 40-37 Loss to Fresno State
LOS ANGELES – No. 13 UCLA football dropped a late-game thriller to Fresno State, 40-37, at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night. Redshirt senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson connected with redshirt junior Kyle Philips for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the second capturing the lead for the Bruins (2-1) with 54 seconds remaining. On the next drive, Bulldog quarterback Jake Haener led his offense downfield to the game-winning touchdown: a 13-yard completion to Jalen Cropper.uclabruins.com
