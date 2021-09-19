CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russians Vote in Final Day of Elections with Allegations of Irregularities

Voice of America
 4 days ago

Russians vote on Sunday in the final day of three-day parliamentary elections marred by allegations of widespread irregularities and a fresh crackdown on jailed opposition politician Alexey Navalny’s movement. The ruling Kremlin-backed United Russia party is expected to win the parliamentary vote, following a clampdown by authorities on dissent that...

www.voanews.com

