serving size is IMPOSSIBLE to use

Switched to this app from a different calorie counter and I'm so put off by this portion size/serving system. so many options in imperial that i can't get rid of but I can't customise the gram/millilitre amount?? so I'm having to put the serving size as one gram and then scroll for five minutes to add eighty servings?? and then to top it off i can't add more than 99 servings at once so if I want to put 180ml of milk for cereal I have to add two lots of 90 sevings of one ml???? I think I must be using this wrong, why can't a user just customise a portion size instead of selecting from the drop down menu?