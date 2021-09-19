CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
serving size is IMPOSSIBLE to use

Switched to this app from a different calorie counter and I'm so put off by this portion size/serving system. so many options in imperial that i can't get rid of but I can't customise the gram/millilitre amount?? so I'm having to put the serving size as one gram and then scroll for five minutes to add eighty servings?? and then to top it off i can't add more than 99 servings at once so if I want to put 180ml of milk for cereal I have to add two lots of 90 sevings of one ml???? I think I must be using this wrong, why can't a user just customise a portion size instead of selecting from the drop down menu?

Single serving of snacks vs full size.

I found that instead of buying a full bag of chips for example I buy the single serving bags, yes it cost more but really helps me with not over eating. No, that's a valid strategy. If you're concerned about packaging/trash, you could buy the bulk size and then make your own single-serve pouches with reusable containers, but if you don't have that kind of time or storage space, just buy the small bags.
Intermittent fasting ??

There are many people who use IF to help them keep within their calorie goals, but keep in mind, IF, in and of itself, is nothing special. Hi @amb007 ; I have about the same target goal. I tried IF last year and it does work. As my problematic times with low control are eveningsI might actually too join you on the challenge;) i have only started today logging after long time. Martina.
Vegetarian Protein Help

Trying to up my protein and finding it difficult as I don’t eat meat, seafood yes but don’t like to have it everyday. I also am not a big fan of soy products like fake meat.,,,. Currently I’m always short protein amd my carbs are always at max. Aiming 147...
100 Hong Kong Restaurants Are Serving Vegan Impossible Pork. And 54 Percent of Locals Like It Better Than Meat.

On October 4, Impossible Pork will make its Hong Kong debut at 100 restaurants. Prior to its launch in Hong Kong, Impossible Foods conducted a blind taste test with more than 200 local consumers and found that 54 to 46 percent preferred its vegan pork to pig meat. Impossible Pork is made from similar ingredients to the Impossible Burger but with different ratios of fat, a more pork-like texture, and less soy leghemoglobin (“heme”)—the ingredient responsible for the “meaty” taste of Impossible Foods’ products. The vegan meat was developed to mimic pork on every level and can be used to replace animal meat in dishes such as spring rolls, meatballs, dumplings, xiao long bao, and shumai, and can be cooked in a steamer, oven, charbroiler, flat-top grill, or sauté pan.
Food Scales that work with My Fitness Pal?

I'm trying to envision the simplification that would provide. You have your item in hand you are going to weigh. You find the item in the app database whose weight is going to be received and tap on it. You weigh the item, perhaps tap a send button if really...
Setting my own Calorie target

My gym has given me a daily calorie target. How do I override the MyFitnessPal target to set my own?. Keep in mind that if your gym is using the TDEE approach, that already accounts for exercise. In that case, you would no longer log exercise on MFP to be given calories to eat back.
WATCH: ‘We’re replacing mixed material packaging that’s difficult or impossible to recycle with a mono-material that can be used again and again'

When it comes to packaging, is it always clear which is the most environmentally-friendly choice? Mixed material packaging combining high levels of paperboard, for example, is often touted as a greener choice than plastic, but if most of it ends up in landfill or incinerators because curbside recycling programs won’t pick it up, is it really a better solution?
Here Are All the Restaurants in America Serving Impossible Food’s Vegan Nuggets

Those who predicted the vegan chicken nugget craze would subside soon have sorely miscalculated, because the Impossible Chicken Nuggets have arrived. Following closely on the heels of Beyond Meat’s nugget launch, this new head-turning product from Impossible Foods is now available in grocery stores and select restaurants nationwide. The company is ever expanding its nugget distribution—especially following the expedited trajectory of its inaugural product, the Impossible Burger—but for now, here are the eight restaurants where you can get your hands on Impossible Foods’ vegan chicken nuggets.
What Serving Sizes Are Right for Your Kids?

It’s a parent’s job to provide a balanced diet of healthy foods to nourish our kids and help them grow. Once we’ve figured out what foods are healthy and appealing to our kids’ palates, the next question to answer is how much? The term serving size means different things to different people, but we should think twice about using restaurant portions as our guide, says Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Jodi Nemeth.
Consumers Prefer Impossible Foods Vegan Chicken Nuggets

Impossible Foods plant-based chicken nuggets surpass consumers’ expectations and are preferred over non-vegan chicken nuggets in a blind taste test. A blind taste test was done in several restaurants, showing that 7 out of 10 consumers preferred the Impossible nuggets over typical chicken nuggets. Pat Brown, founder, and CEO of...
Carbs or calories

I completely ignore carb levels, focus on getting a certain minimum of protein and fats, plus a minimum number of veggie/fruit servings daily, within my calorie goals on average over time. The only time I pay attention to carbs is when someone asks something on a thread that requires me to know my carb levels in order to answer.
New and A Little Scared

Hi @BookishCatLady, I understand that you are scared, but I am proof that you can do this! I'm likely considerably older than you, but also 5'2" and limited in how active I can be. I am now half my highest weight of 226. I'm not going to stay this small once COVID is over, but I intend to stay below 120. I was probably around 190 two years ago and worked the change slowly at first, focusing mainly on not gaining more by maintaining a healthier diet.
How many calories do you eat a day?

I started trying to lose weight this past June. Enough was enough. I was sick of being sick and tired. I got really serious in July/August when I was diagnosed with hypothyroidism. I started out with the calories in/calories out system which is why I was using myfitnesspal (which is a great tool). MFP tells me I need to eat 1200 calories daily to lose 105lbs. I've lost 40lbs. so far. I feel great about that.
Meals for a picky eater/sweet tooth

Not sure what your definition of “healthy” is here. For me, eating healthy and indulging a sweet tooth are opposite goals - particularly if you want to eat sweet at every single meal. Large amounts of added sugars and refined starches aren’t healthy, and there’s only so much fruit you need in a day.
Paprika Recipe Manager 3 is great complement to MyFitnessPal.

Is anyone else using Paprika Recipe Manager 3? My husband and I have been having so much fun trying new recipes and planning menus that are healthy with it. We love it! I tried meal planning with MyFitnessPal but did not find it to be very easy or time saving. Paprika Recipe Manager is not expensive. You can do alot just with the Windows free trial version. However, to use it for grocery shopping having it on your cell phone (for $4.99) is super helpful. In order to get the full advantage of syncing the program between devices you have to buy the full program, but it is still relatively low priced.
My Fitness Pal free app - No free option

I have recently joined HP Mums and for some reason am not able to download the My fitnesspal app won my iphone without a request to join a premium plan. I can access the free version on my laptop but not my mobile phone. I have deleted and reinstalled the app several times and can't get past the premium plan request. can anyone provide any suggestions on what may be happening, and how I can get around this, as am only interested in the free app version, thanks, Mariella.
