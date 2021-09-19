Tech Q&A: Why Dropbox, grandfather of online storage, is still with us
Question: When online storage service Dropbox started out, it was good for storing data and a useful way to share files too large to be sent via the email systems of the time. But now email systems can carry bigger files, and online storage is available from several companies at relatively low rates. In addition, Dropbox limits free users of its app to a maximum of three devices, even though many people now have more than that. Is there any reason to continue using Dropbox? — S.K., New Brighton, Minn.biztimes.biz
Comments / 0