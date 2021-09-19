CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

England, Tottenham Hotspur legend Jimmy Greaves dies

Birmingham Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon [UK], September 19 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur and England's legendary footballer Jimmy Greaves passed away at home in the early hours of Sunday morning, aged 81. Throughout his wonderful playing career, Jimmy's strike rate was phenomenal. His Spurs return was 266 goals in 379 appearances between 1961 and 1970 - 220 goals in 321 league games, 32 goals in 36 FA Cup ties and five in just eight League Cup ties and nine in 14 European matches. He's also Spurs' highest scorer and the highest-scoring player in the top flight of English football, with 357 goals to his name.

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Tottenham and Chelsea fans in stirring tribute to Jimmy Greaves with minute's applause celebrating club hero... with Harry Kane calling former England striker a 'legend'

Tottenham and Chelsea fans came together and offered an emotional tribute to Jimmy Greaves, who passed away on Sunday, ahead of the two club's Premier League clash. Greaves, who died at the age of 81 after a period of illness, was regarded as England's greatest ever striker, scoring 44 goals in 57 games for his country, including six hat-tricks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Louis Lynagh on course to follow in the footsteps of Ben Stokes

Louis Lynagh could become the latest British athlete to compete for a different country than a famous forebear after being selected for Eddie Jones’ England training squad.The 20-year-old Harlequins full-back is the son of former Australia star Michael, who won 72 caps for the Wallabies and was part of their 1991 World Cup-winning team.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at other sportsmen and sportswomen who have represented another nation to the one for which a parent of grandparent starred.Ian and James BothamLord Ian Botham remains one of England’s greatest cricketers, who 40 years on is remembered for the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Football rumours: Andreas Christensen to stay at Chelsea after club ups offer

What the papers sayStamford Bridge seems set to be Andreas Christensen‘s home for a while longer with the announcement of a new deal expected in coming days. The Sun reports the 25-year-old defender, who was shopped around by Chelsea 18 months ago, will soon sign a £120,000 a week contract with the club after they previously offered the Denmark international less than the £78,000 weekly wage he earns now.James Rodriguez is almost out of the door at Everton according to the Daily Mail. The paper says the Colombian will soon sign with Qatari club Al Rayyan after travelling to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man Utd crash out of League Cup, Spurs, Chelsea advance

Manchester United crashed out of the League Cup as West Ham avenged their painful loss to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford, while Chelsea and Tottenham survived penalty shoot-outs to reach the fourth round on Wednesday. It was also West Ham's first victory at Old Trafford since 2007, earning them a home tie against holders Manchester City in the last 16.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Greaves
Person
Ron Flowers
The Independent

Joe Kinnear: Former Tottenham player is suffering from dementia, wife reveals

Joe Kinnear’s family have revealed the former Wimbledon and Newcastle manager has been living with dementia since 2015.The 74-year-old spent more than a decade as a player, notably winning the FA Cup, two League Cups and the Uefa Cup during his time with Tottenham between 1966 and 1975.Kinnear’s wife Bonnie has confirmed her husband, who was forced to retire at the age of 30, was diagnosed with early onset vascular dementia in 2015 and his condition has since deteriorated.In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, she said: “He started to get moody – a bit depressed. I thought, ‘This isn’t...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Liverpool tackling homophobia in football, says club’s diversity manager

Liverpool have “moved the conversation forward” when it comes to addressing homophobia in football, according to the man tasked with improving inclusivity at Anfield.Rishi Jain, senior manager of equality, diversity and inclusion, admits there is no quick fix to problems of homophobia and racism in football. He believes, however, that the club have already made significant strides on the former with the help of manager Jurgen Klopp.Twice within a fortnight in August, Reds fans were condemned by the club for alleged homophobic chants directed firstly at Norwich’s on-loan Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour and then during the home game with Thomas...
SOCIETY
AFP

Holders Man City hit six, Liverpool cruise in League Cup

Manchester City started their bid to lift a fifth successive League Cup with a 6-1 rout of Wycombe, while Japan forward Takumi Minamino inspired Liverpool's 3-0 victory at Norwich on Tuesday. City will move past Liverpool onto a record nine League Cup triumphs if they take the trophy this term.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#League Cup#Uk#Ani#Spurs#European#Ac Milan#The First Division#Serie A#Testimonial#Feyenoord
The Independent

‘We’ve reached all our goals,’ says Sarina Wiegman after England Women score 10 in win over Luxembourg

England Women boss Sarina Wiegman expressed her delight at the “good job” done by her team after they thrashed Luxembourg 10-0.Ellen White, Alex Greenwood and Millie Bright each scored twice at the Stade de Luxembourg as England recorded another enormous win in their World Cup qualifying group, four days after beating North Macedonia 8-0 at St Mary’s in their first match under Wiegman.The Dutchwoman told a post-match press conference: “I thought the performance was good. It’s pretty hard to make the game against such opponents.“You have possession most of the game, you have to keep the tempo up. When we...
SPORTS
The Independent

Bielsa pleased for youngsters as Leeds edge past Fulham on ‘difficult night’

Marcelo Bielsa admitted his Leeds players had endured a “difficult” evening after they edged past Fulham 6-5 in a penalty shoot-out in their Carabao Cup clash at Craven Cottage.Neither side had been able to find a breakthrough in normal time, and after five penalties each there was still nothing to separate the sides with both successfully converting three apiece.Teenager Stuart McKinstry scored for Leeds to make it 6-5, but Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz was unable to convert, leaving Leeds to progress.“It was difficult for us. We conceded too many chances to the opponent,” Bielsa said. “It was difficult for all our...
SOCCER
The Independent

West Ham earn quick revenge as Manuel Lanzini knocks Manchester United out of Carabao Cup

After 18 attempts and 14 years, West Ham United have won at Old Trafford again at last.Manchester United had reached successive semi-finals in the Carabao Cup, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won’t have to worry about this being another nearly competition this year after his side were beaten 1-0 on home soil.Not since May 2007 and Solskjaer’s last Premier League game as a player for United had West Ham been able to celebrate come the full-time whistle at this stadium; there were plenty of smiles from the away side this time though, particularly after extremely recent events. This was the second...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Birmingham Star

Ireland to play three T20Is against UAE in Dubai

Dublin [Ireland], September 23 (ANI): Cricket Ireland on Thursday confirmed that they will play a warm-up match against Scotland and a three-match T20I series against UAE at the ICC Academy in Dubai as part of a preparation camp ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in October. "The fixtures were...
WORLD
AFP

Chelsea face Man City test as Liverpool, Man Utd bid to keep pace

Chelsea host Premier League champions Manchester City in a stiff test of the leaders' title credentials on Saturday as Liverpool and Manchester United bid to keep pace with Thomas Tuchel's side. The Blues look well-equipped to end the season as English champions for the first time since 2017 after signing Romelu Lukaku to add a cutting edge to their attack. But Liverpool, the 2020 title winners, and Manchester United are matching them, with all three teams locked on 13 points after five games. AFP Sport takes a look at some of the talking points ahead of the weekend action.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Timo Werner hopes his goal against Aston Villa ignites Chelsea career

Timo Werner hopes his Carabao Cup goal against Aston Villa can put him back on track at Chelsea.The Germany striker headed Chelsea into the lead on Wednesday night, only for Cameron Archer to level for Villa.Kepa Arrizabalaga pulled off a fine penalty save before Reece James delivered the winning spot-kick as the Blues prevailed 4-3 in the shoot-out at Stamford Bridge.Werner admitted struggling at the start of the new campaign after a testing summer with Germany, but now hopes to get back to his best.“It’s good to be back on the scoresheet, good to score at Stamford Bridge and I’m...
UEFA
The Independent

Football rumours: Arsenal to lose Alexandre Lazette on a free

What the papers sayAlexandre Lacazette has dealt Arsenal a blow as he intends to run down his contract at the Emirates, reports the Daily Mirror. The 30-year-old will be able to enter talks with other clubs in January and move for free in the summer with Atletico Madrid among the potential suitors the paper adds.Liverpool could reignite their interest in West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, the Liverpool Echo says. Jurgen Klopp’s side were linked with a move for the £20million-rated forward in the summer. View this post on Instagram ...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Birmingham Star

George Garton joins with Jason Gillespie at Adelaide Strike

Adelaide [Australia], September 24 (ANI): English left-arm quick George Garton has signed with Adelaide Strikers for the upcoming BBL season, joining forces with former Sussex coach Jason Gillespie. He was among the leading wicket-takers in the Hundred claiming 10 wickets in nine games. He subsequently joined Royal Challengers Bangalore for...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Ganguly has played huge role in my batting: Iyer

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 24 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opening batsman Venkatesh Iyer has impressed one and all with his hitting ability in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, and he has now revealed that his style is inspired by none other than former India skipper Sourav Ganguly.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy