Steelers vs. Raiders: How to Watch/Listen

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers return to Heinz Field for their Week 2 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

After a win in Buffalo, the Steelers return home and welcome fans back to the North Shore. Downtown Pittsburgh is going to be rocking Sunday afternoon, but for those who aren't at the game, the energy will be just as loud at home.

Make sure you don't miss a second of the action throughout the day. Here's how to watch and listen.

How to Watch/Listen and Betting Lines:

Game information: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Current Records: Raiders 1-0, Steelers 1-0

Date/Time: Sunday, Sept. 19 @ 1pm ET

Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Streaming: Fubo TV

TV: CBS

Radio: Steelers Radio Network

: Pittsburgh Steelers -6.5 (-105) | Las Vegas Raiders +6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Pittsburgh (-250) | Las Vegas (+220)

Total: Over 46.5 (-105) | Under 46.5 (-105)

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.