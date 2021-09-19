Bette Ann Harris, 74 of Citra, Florida, passed away on September 8, 2021, in Ocala, Florida. Bette was born in Ayer, Massachusetts to Marjorie Ruth and Kenneth Dunn on November 28, 1946. She attended Westford Academy and graduated in 1964 with her seamstress certificate. She worked as a waitress when her children were young and was a housewife most of her life. She moved to Florida in 1969. Her hobbies included sewing and helping her friends and family. She She also volunteered at Fort McCoy School for 18 years, and North Marion High School for nearly 10 years so she could be close to her grandchildren.