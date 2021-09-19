CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Ideas Based on Algo Trading: Returns up to 684.71% in 1 Year

iknowfirst.com
 5 days ago

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 1 Year (9/17/20 – 9/17/21) In this 1 Year forecast for the Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks Package, there were many high performing trades and the algorithm correctly predicted 10 out of 10 trades. The top-performing prediction in this forecast was MVIS, which registered a return of 684.71%. LB, and RAIL had notable returns of 175.09% and 129.77%. With these notable trade returns, the package itself registered an average return of 135.32% compared to the S&P 500’s return of 30.94% for the same period.

#Algorithmic Trading#Peg Ratio#Peg#Fundamental#Mvis#The S P 500
