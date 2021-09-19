CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shipley strikes again

By Staff Reports
 5 days ago

No. 6 Clemson found the endzone for the second time today against Georgia Tech in Saturday’s game at Death Valley.

Freshman running back Will Shipley found paydirt for the second time Saturday evening, fighting through multiple tackles and an impressive second effort, to score Clemson’s second touchdown of the game.

Shipley crossed the goal line for the second time today at the 8:12 mark of the fourth quarter. B.T Potter kicked the extra point to give the Tigers a 14-3 lead.

Shipley, who got the wind knocked out of him and went down in a heap earlier in the drive, returned to the field to help cap off a 12 play, 66-yard drive. The former five-star prospect carried the ball five times for 21 yards on said drive.

