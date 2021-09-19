CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fair Lawn, NJ

NJ art teacher did drugs and had sex with student, cops say

By Sergio Bichao
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FAIR LAWN — It's not a pretty picture: Instead of leading by example, authorities say this art teacher was debauching the morals of a student. Christine Knudsen, a 45-year-old borough resident, was arrested Thursday, two days after the Institutional Abuse Investigation Unit of the state Department of Children and Family learned about the accusations that she had taken drugs with and molested a Fair Lawn High School student.

1057thehawk.com

Comments / 58

jersey best
4d ago

She would get off a lot of New Jersey teachers that’s women don’t go to jail or come under the Megan law but if it’s a man bye bye look at history the past 5 years

Reply(1)
8
The Eggman
4d ago

I had sex with 3 teachers in my high school... Awesome times... Still communicate with them via Facebook, we're friends... I would never and have no intention of ever reporting them to anyone, it was good times and that's that, thank you for making my high school experience epic!!! Now on that note as I have a daughter, I will hunt down and @&$#, !!!! Yes it's a double standard for girls and it should be... Thank you to all three! You know who you are reading this, because we are the 4, Ha Ha! See you at the concert!

Reply(14)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
105.7 The Hawk

These 9 NJ schools Reached Highest Education Honor

Since 1982, the United States Department of Education looks to recognize and crown our countries greatest learning institutions. For thirty-nine years this representation has been honoring America’s public and private schools from all grades of education. One of the highest honors a school could receive. Listen to Rich DeSisto weekdays...
EDUCATION
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy