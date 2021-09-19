NJ art teacher did drugs and had sex with student, cops say
FAIR LAWN — It's not a pretty picture: Instead of leading by example, authorities say this art teacher was debauching the morals of a student. Christine Knudsen, a 45-year-old borough resident, was arrested Thursday, two days after the Institutional Abuse Investigation Unit of the state Department of Children and Family learned about the accusations that she had taken drugs with and molested a Fair Lawn High School student.1057thehawk.com
