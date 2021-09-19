Days of Our Lives Round Table: Demonic Doug! Do You Love It or Hate It?
Doug's serious memory loss and odd behavior took a wicked turn as fans realized the devil made him do it!. Did our round table team love the shocking twist or hate it?. Our TV Fanatics Jack and Christine are joined by PhloeForever and Kathy from MyHourglass, a Days of Our Lives fan forum, to debate Salem's new demon, who is the love of Sami's life, a Roman and Kate romance, Cin's visit to Oak Alley, and more!www.tvfanatic.com
Comments / 0