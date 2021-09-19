Sunday Conversation: It's a misconception that women entrepreneurs aren't getting SBA loans. So why aren't more women applying?
Studies by the U.S. Small Business Administration show that women entrepreneurs are far less likely to apply for a small business loan through the SBA than men, even though statistically speaking, they’re just as likely to be approved. According to a study by the Kauffman Foundation, women entrepreneurs rely more heavily on personal and internal resources rather than external financing compared to male entrepreneurs.www.houstonchronicle.com
