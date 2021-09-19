With drug treatment, chronic vulnerability needs chronic attention and vigilance
“Treatment doesn’t work,” Maria said. “The day my daughter got out of treatment, she got drunk. She’s been drinking, smoking marijuana and doing God know what else ever since. Sometimes she’ll stop using for a week or two, but then she’ll start up again. I’ve had it with treatment. For the money I put into inpatient and outpatient treatment, I could have put both my children through college.”www.union-bulletin.com
