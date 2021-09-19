The Daily Grind: What feels like a sufficiently interesting central MMO expansion feature to you?

Maybe you’re not worried about any of this and see this all as part and parcel of a new game launching, especially a Kickstarted one with limited appeal from the word go. Or maybe you’re extremely worried about all of this and have a feeling that this is already the beginning of the end when the game hasn’t yet made it two months. Do you think Crowfall has a future? More specifically, do you think it has a positive one, or do you think it’s dead on arrival?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO