The Daily Grind: What feels like a sufficiently interesting central MMO expansion feature to you?

By Eliot Lefebvre
massivelyop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo while we don’t yet have the full picture of how masteries will look for Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons, thus far I am not impressed. I am the opposite of impressed. Fishing is a feature I usually take pains to avoid in MMOs, so the prospect of having various things focused on fishing as the main mastery line in the expansion feels like something less than a compelling central feature to this particular expansion. But that in and of itself begets an interesting question: What is a good central feature to an expansion?

