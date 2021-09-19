From the Vault: Walla Walla's 1960 AutoFun Show draws TV actor Chuck Connors as guest of honor
By Walla Walla city proclamation, Chuck Connors Day honored the actor of the same name on Saturday, April 2, 1960. Star of the popular TV western “The Rifleman,” Connors spoke at a luncheon at The Marcus Whitman Hotel, led the subsequent parade through downtown aboard a 59ers stagecoach packed with 59ers members, then awarded 24 miniature rifles to youngsters. The Chad Mitchell Trio provided entertainment at the AutoFun Show.www.union-bulletin.com
