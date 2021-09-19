4001 W Dogwood Ave, Chesterfield, VA 23831

Fantastic opportunity to own this two story with charm to spare. Home upgrades include new flooring throughout and fresh paint. Fantastic floor plan features downstairs with large living area with fire place, open kitchen/dining and separate laundry room. Upstairs features spacious primary with walk in closet and private bath, nice size bedrooms, and very spacious bonus/4th bedroom. Enjoy your evening siting on your front porch, or take a minute and hit the grill on your oversize back deck featuring separate gazebo. All this sitting on a nice, flat lot. Don't let this one pass you by.