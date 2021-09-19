CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills fans invade Miami ahead of Dolphins game

By Matt Warren
Buffalo Rumblings
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuffalo Bills fans were all over South Beach this weekend in anticipation of the team’s game against the Miami Dolphins. It was so overwhelming, some players even took videos from the team bus to share on social media. Buffalo linebacker Andre Smith posted this on Instagram, showing the Bills Mafia...

