CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reno County, KS

The Decades: 1910s

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As we celebrate the 150th birthday of Hutchinson and Reno County, we want to go through the years, decade by decade, to see how things have changed and — remarkably — how they have stayed the same. This would not be possible without the efforts of Steve Harmon, the Reno County Museum, and the Hutchinson Public Library, who have made a great effort to supply us with the information and photos that you’ll see in this 15-part series. We hope you enjoy it.

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hutch Post

TEFAP distribution is Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Emanuel Lutheran Church and Trinity United Methodist Church will host the next TEFAP commodity distribution on Sunday, Sept. 26, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the former Dillon Living Center, 1901 E. 23rd. The program is for low-income people of all ages. Commodities are distributed on a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

🎥 Special Mass in Hawaii for revered Kansas priest

WICHITA —The remains of a Catholic priest from Kansas who is being considered for sainthood were returned to his family during a ceremony Tuesday in Hawaii. On Thursday at 11p.m. CDT, the Most Rev. Clarence Richard Silva, the bishop of Honolulu, will host a Mass in the Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Peace, as a ceremonial send-off for Fr. Emil Kapaun’s remains.
HAWAII STATE
Hutch Post

Meeting with mediator on USD 308 contract set for October 27

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The meeting with a mediator to help negotiate a contract between USD 308's staff and its school board is scheduled for next month. According to an email from Dr. Dawn Johnson with USD 308, that mediation meeting is set for October 27, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. The meeting will be at the USD 308 Admin Center located at 1520 N Plum.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Johnson: Hutchinson Regional still supports Medicaid Expansion

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System CEO Ken Johnson notes that the system continues to support the general idea of Medicaid Expansion. "We are in support of Medicaid Expansion and we have been over the last several years, since it was first offered back in 2014," Johnson said. "We are very interested in what the final provision is and how it's going to get rolled out."
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Nickerson, KS
City
Halstead, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Government
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Mississippi State
City
Langdon, KS
City
Buhler, KS
County
Reno County, KS
City
Partridge, KS
City
Hutchinson, KS
Reno County, KS
Government
City
Sylvia, KS
Hutch Post

KLETC holds event for naming of dorm in honor of Ed Pavey, retired director

YODER, Kan. — The Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on Wednesday renamed the KLETC East Dormitory in honor of retired KLETC Director Ed Pavey. "Buildings don't get named every day," said current KLETC Director Darin Beck. "Certainly, they don't get named every day at KLETC, just because we don't build buildings that often. It's kind of a rare thing and we've only done that a handful of times, so to have a building named after you at KLETC is a substantial thing."
YODER, KS
Hutch Post

Here's a glimmer of hope the delta surge in Kansas is slowing

When the delta variant arrived this summer, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Kansas skyrocketed. In just a few short months, hospitals went from serving about 100 coronavirus inpatients a day to treating 800 at a time. But, a month ago, hospitalizations leveled off and finally started sliding slightly downward. The state remains...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Traffic around high school continues to be problematic

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It is certainly nothing new. The area around Hutchinson High School and HutchCC gets very congested during the afternoon dismissal at the high school. The district sent a notice out to students and parents reminding them of ways to make the trip to pick up their student easier.
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barney Oldfield
Hutch Post

Community foundation awards more than $13K in grants

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Community Foundation recently awarded $13,000 to two nonprofit organizations in the latest round of its 2021 Fund for Hutchinson grant cycle. Established in 1990, the Fund for Hutchinson serves as a permanent resource for the changing needs of Reno County. Grants represent an innovative approach or collaboration, a new efficiency, a critical need that requires funding or an opportunity that needs a bit of local support to leverage resources for the community.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

New Scooter's to open at 30th and Waldron

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Another Scooter's Coffee is coming to Hutchinson. This one will be at 1701 E. 30th at the southeast corner of 30th and Waldron. The owners of the first Scooter's at 30th and Plum, Jessica and Justin Gillette, will be the owners of this franchise as well. Preliminary...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas announces permanent increase to food assistance benefits

TOPEKA – Kansas Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard today announced that Kansas residents who receive food assistance will benefit from a permanent increase in the maximum benefit amount beginning Oct. 1. “Access to healthy food is a key component of a family’s well-being” Howard said. “This permanent...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Senate#1910s#Conventions#The Reno County Museum#Board Of Trade#The Bell Telephone Co#Symphony Orchestra#Santa Fe#Reno County High School#The State Senate#The Kansas State Fair#The Commercial Club#The Red Cross#Morton Salt#The Santa Fe Railroad#National Bank#National Packing Company#Swift And Company#Burrton#Newton
Hutch Post

Police: Vandalism reported at Salina aquatic park

SALINA—Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park sustained $3,000 worth of damage earlier this week, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester. Sometime between Monday and Wednesday, someone entered the Aquatic Park, 701 Kenwood Park Drive in Salina and damaged six wall panels. Two of the panels were on the front by the...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

KDHE: Kansas tops 400,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 2,562 to a total of 401,931 the state health department reported Wednesday afternoon. The state reported 3 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 5919. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated CDC/CSTE surveillance...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Hutch Post

Nickerson City Council tables action on FEMA funds

NICKERSON, Kan. — The Nickerson City Council tabled any action on how to distribute FEMA funds that were handed out as part of the recovery from the 2019 flood. According to City Clerk April Beshears, the council wanted more time to study where the funds should go. One portion of...
NICKERSON, KS
Hutch Post

USD 308 with slight enrollment decline

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — USD 308's enrollment numbers taken on Monday are not quite what were estimated, according to USD 308 Superintendent Mike Folks. "We're not going to be up in enrollment," Folks said. "We're just going to be slightly down overall prek-12. Last year, we had 4,068 and the numbers came in at 4,035. That's a 33-student drop."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Students injured in shooting outside Wichita school

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say two students suffered superficial gunshot wounds during a lunchtime shooting outside a Wichita high school. Officers responded Tuesday to 911 calls of a disturbance on a sidewalk about 200 yards from East High School. Police Capt. Kevin Kochenderfer says both students were taken to...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Gamer in deadly Kan. hoax 911 call violated diversion deal

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas gamer whose online dispute with another player sparked a deadly hoax call will have to face a jury after violating the terms of a diversion deal he made with prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren granted on Monday the government’s motion to resume prosecution of Shane Gaskill of Wichita and set a jury trial for Oct. 5.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy