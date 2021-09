“The Democrats showed Americans what bad governance looks like today. My colleagues and I received the text of the bill the same day we were expected to vote on it. It’s almost as if the Democrats didn’t want to give us a chance to thoroughly review the legislation—but we did, and what I saw was a bill full of damaging proposals that put Americans’ fiscal future at risk. The Democrats’ $3.5 trillion socialist wish list will drive American taxpayers further into debt largely in pursuit of partisan priorities. This bill is irresponsible and Democrats will be held accountable for it,” said Congressman Fitzgerald.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO