CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Considered game-time call

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Chubb (ankle) is listed as questionable and is viewed as a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Ian Rappaport of NFL Network reports. Meanwhile, Adam Schefter of ESPN offers a more optimistic tone when it comes to Chubb's Week 2 status, noting that the edge rusher will "probably" make his 2021 debut. Chubb tallied 42 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 14 games in 2020 before missing the Broncos' final two contests and the team's 2021 season-opening win over the Giants while recovering from a right ankle injury that required an offseason procedure.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
milehighsports.com

Vic Fangio defends Bradley Chubb, praises Broncos’ pass-rushing depth

Unfortunately this week, Bradley Chubb was detained for a failure to appear in court, placing a cloud over the Denver Broncos’ preparation against the New York Giants. Fortunately, however, the situation was quickly resolved and Denver’s head coach, Vic Fangio was quick to rush to the defense of his young, star pass-rusher.
NFL
chatsports.com

Broncos’ Bradley Chubb questionable for Week 1 against New York Giants

The Broncos may be without one of their best players in Sunday’s season opener at the Giants. Linebacker Bradley Chubb is listed as questionable to play due to an ankle injury. Coach Vic Fangio said Chubb will be a game-day decision at MetLife Stadium. The outside linebacker was limited for a second straight practice Friday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
chatsports.com

NY Giants offensive line catches big break, Broncos’ Bradley Chubb OUT

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The NY Giants’ offensive line caught a major break ahead of Sunday’s NFL season opener, as Denver Broncos star linebacker Bradley Chubb is OUT for Week 1. Mike Klis, of 9News in Denver first reported that Chubb would miss Sunday’s game, due to an ankle injury...
NFL
NBC Sports

Bradley Chubb limited, Graham Glasgow out at Broncos practice

The Broncos kicked off their on-field preparations for their Week Two game against the Jaguars on Wednesday and Bradley Chubb is set for limited participation in the session. That was the word from Broncos head coach Vic Fangio before the workout got underway on Wednesday afternoon. Chubb did not play in the team’s Week One win over the Giants because of an ankle injury.
NFL
Denver Post

Graham Glasgow doubtful, Bradley Chubb questionable for Broncos’ Week 2 game in Jacksonville

The Broncos could be down as many as four starters for Sunday’s Week 2 game in Jacksonville. Graham Glasgow is doubtful against the Jaguars after not practicing all week, while Bradley Chubb is questionable with an ankle injury. Glasgow dealt with arrhythmia in the Week 1 win over the Giants; Chubb didn’t play and was limited in practice this week.
NFL
chatsports.com

Bradley Chubb out for Broncos vs. Jaguars After Suffering Ankle Injury

Denver Broncos edge-rusher Bradley Chubb was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury, per James Palmer of the NFL Network. An ankle injury kept Chubb out of the team's Week 1 win over the New York Giants. The 25-year-old had a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Espn#Giants#Jaguars#American Football#Nfl Network
FanSided

Denver Broncos should move on from Bradley Chubb after 2022 season

Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb is injured once again. The fifth-overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, who was recovering from offseason ankle surgery, re-injured the same ankle in the second quarter of the team’s Week 2 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Broncos did pick up Chubb’s fifth-year...
NFL
Derrick

Broncos Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb needs another ankle surgery

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb needs surgery to remove bone spurs from his left ankle just four months after undergoing a similar surgery on his right ankle. Chubb said in a video posted on the team's website Tuesday that with the Broncos (2-0) in the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
burlington-record.com

Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb to have arthroscopic ankle surgery Wednesday

Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb will undergo arthroscopic ankle surgery on Wednesday morning to remove a bone spur, the team announced Tuesday afternoon. Once the surgery is completed, a determination will be made on whether to place Chubb on injured reserve/eligible to return and miss a minimum of three weeks. The early indication is Chubb will not miss the rest of the season, a source said.
NFL
NBC Sports

Broncos place Bradley Chubb on IR, sign Damarea Crockett, Micah Kiser

The Broncos won’t have outside linebacker Bradley Chubb for some time after he underwent ankle surgery Wednesday. The best-case scenario is 6-8 weeks. The Broncos, therefore, placed Chubb on the injured reserve list. Because of the bone spur in his left ankle, Chubb was inactive in Week 1 and played...
NFL
FanSided

Denver Broncos: 5 alarming statistics concerning Von Miller and Bradley Chubb

The Denver Broncos are getting used to this, but they are going to be without one of their star pass-rushers for the foreseeable future. After aggravating an ankle injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday, Bradley Chubb has undergone surgery and it is being reported that he will miss anywhere from 6-8 weeks, putting him on the shelf with the likes of Jerry Jeudy, Ronald Darby and Josey Jewell.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy