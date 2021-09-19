Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Considered game-time call

Chubb (ankle) is listed as questionable and is viewed as a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Ian Rappaport of NFL Network reports. Meanwhile, Adam Schefter of ESPN offers a more optimistic tone when it comes to Chubb's Week 2 status, noting that the edge rusher will "probably" make his 2021 debut. Chubb tallied 42 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 14 games in 2020 before missing the Broncos' final two contests and the team's 2021 season-opening win over the Giants while recovering from a right ankle injury that required an offseason procedure.