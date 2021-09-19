CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Sprinters Peak in the Evening and Marathoners Don’t

By Alex Hutchinson
Most track and field world records are set in the evening; most road running world records are set in the morning. This is not a deep physiological riddle—it’s just a reflection of when big track meets and road races are held. For mass-participation endurance events, in particular, early start times are largely dictated by the need to close streets and the desire to avoid hot weather, not by when the human body is primed for maximal performance.

