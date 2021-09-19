Why Sprinters Peak in the Evening and Marathoners Don’t

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Marathon is just around the corner — this year it’s being run in October. And that has meant training for the race in the heat of the summer months. It’s a big change for runners who usually prepare in the cold and snow. Steffanie Keilty and Nikki Mansfield are both running to benefit the Spaulding Rehabilitation Network. They have each run the marathon in past years, but admit training over June, July and August has been grueling. “You have to wear a totally different set of gear,” said Steffanie. She told WBZ that in the winter months, she...

