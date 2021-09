Seventeen people have been arrested after Insulate Britain protesters blocked access to the Port of Dover following a string of controversial demonstrations on the M25 motorway.More than 40 people sat down in the middle of the A20 in Kent, forming roadblocks on two of the main routes into Europe’s busiest port on Friday morning.Lorry drivers could be heard sounding their horns as two groups cut off access at the Eastern Docks roundabout and near the junction with Union Street for the Western Docks from about 8.20am.Kent Police said 17 people had been arrested in connection with the incident.It comes after...

PROTESTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO