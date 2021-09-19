TV Talk: Previewing fall streaming, cable and PBS shows
There’s no dearth of content in the months ahead on streaming, cable and PBS. Here are a few highlights of what’s coming soon:. Returning series include “Dear White People” (premiering Wednesday, Netflix), “Doom Patrol” (Thursday, HBO Max), “Creepshow” (Thursday, Shudder and AMC+), the fourth and final season of Billy Bob Thornton’s “Goliath” (Friday, Amazon Prime Video), “Animaniacs” (Nov. 5, Hulu) and “Dickinson” (Nov. 5, Apple TV+).triblive.com
