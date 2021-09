I much prefer Shel Silverstein’s Drink Me which makes the drinker taller!. “She drank from a bottle called Drink Me And she grew so tall, She ate from a plate called Taste Me And down she shrank so small. And so she changed, while other folks Never tried nothin’ at all.” It’s a quote that’s always stuck with me because it reminds me that I need to try new things and if I don’t I’m missing out. Does that make sense? Because sometimes in life as much as we treasure our everyday lives and routine sometimes we need to take things further and embrace new things and change!

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO