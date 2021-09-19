CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Police identify man gunned down Saturday inside Mississippi casino; suspect charged with murder

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3igwRT_0c0nedNk00
Jereme Lamond Jones

The Mississippi man who was shot and killed Saturday on the gaming floor of a Gulf Coast casino has been identified.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Randy Johnson, 41, of Gulfport was the victim. Johnson, a father to three children, reportedly died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say just after midnight on Saturday they received 911 calls for an active shooter inside the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi.

Apparently, Johnson and accused shooter Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile, Alabama, got into an argument inside the occasion first, then took the dispute out into a parking area where they began physically fighting.

Johnson apparently returned to the casino to flee the dispute, but Jones followed him, brandished a firearm and reportedly fired at Johnson multiple times, at close range.

It is not clear yet the nature of the dispute or even if the two knew one another prior to the confrontation.

Jones was apprehended outside the casino and has been charged with first-degree murder.

Comments / 4

Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged in weekend murder

Police have arrested a man they believe murdered another man Sunday afternoon in front of the victim’s mother. Deyton Worthy, 22, has been charged with murder along with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Investigators say Worthy shot and killed Joshua Rayborn on Sunday afternoon at a house...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrison County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Harrison County, MS
City
Biloxi, MS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
City
Gulfport, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Gulfport, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
Magnolia State Live

Elderly Louisiana couple dead in apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says

An elderly couple in south Louisiana is dead after a suspected murder-suicide, authorities said. West Feliciana Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to a 911 call Tuesday about a domestic disturbance at a home in St. Francisville. Once they arrived, they found Peggy Rayborn, 70, and her estranged husband, Marshall Rayburn, 63, dead. A neighbor also had a gunshot wound, The Advocate reported.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Bond denied for ex-AT&T employee who reportedly tried to blow up Mississippi cell tower

Bond was denied Wednesday for a man accused of planting an explosive device at an AT&T site in Jefferson Davis County earlier this month. According to a criminal complaint filed by a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Victor Joseph Schexnayder, 48, is accused of “maliciously damaging or destroying, or attempting to damage or destroy, by means of fire or an explosive, any building, vehicle, or other real or personal property used in interstate or foreign commerce.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Johnson
Magnolia State Live

Last 2 escaped Mississippi inmates back in custody

Two inmates were back behind bars Wednesday after escaping a Mississippi jail over the weekend. Authorities received a tip late Tuesday that Rodney Wayne Smith and Jonathan Theo Culpepper were hiding out in a home in Pearl River County, Maj. Marc Ogden of the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said. Sheriff’s deputies, along with U.S. Marshals and Picayune Police officers, descended on the house just after midnight Wednesday, WLOX-TV reported.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s Escatawpa Jane Doe ID’d 44 years after her murder; She was murdered by serial killer, police say

More than four decades after an unidentified woman’s body was found murdered, Mississippi law enforcement investigators say they’ve discovered her identity and they say America’s most prolific serial killer murdered her. Jackson County Sheriff’s Investigators said Tuesday they have identified the skeletal remains of a woman found in December 1977.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#The Golden Nugget Casino
Magnolia State Live

Seventeen arrested in meth, cocaine trafficking and distribution case in two Mississippi counties

Seventeen arrests have been made following a long-term drug trafficking investigation targeting the distribution of Methamphetamine and Cocaine in Tallahatchie and Quitman Counties, according to a social media post by the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. On September 9, 2021, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, in conjunction with...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi probation officer indicted for allegedly stealing court fees from people on probation

A Mississippi Department of Corrections probation officer was indicted on charges he embezzled money from people who were paying court fees, the state auditor said. State Auditor Shad White said agents arrested probation officer Dendrick Hurd after he was indicted on two counts of embezzlement in Forrest County. Investigators continue to identify potential victims of Hurd’s alleged scheme.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man drowns after wading into lake

A Mississippi man has died as the result of an apparent accidental drowning. On the evening of Sunday, Sept. 19, agents with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks responded to a report from a woman who said her son had been wading in the Lake Lincoln swimming area and could not be located.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
46K+
Followers
3K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy