Cheyenne Little Theatre bringing big energy in upcoming production of "Mamma Mia"

CHEYENNE – With Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’s upcoming production of “Mamma Mia,” director Audrey Mayfield and cast look to surpass the energy of the popular movie adaptation in a high-spirited community effort.

To achieve such a feat requires massive amounts of work from the volunteer members at CLTP. The fact that the show features a full cast of 27 actors, including a backing ensemble for each number, a display of praiseworthy costumes and set design, all presented in a show with little to no downtime in between scenes is a testament to their ability to band together and continue their high-quality showmanship with a full production.

“Cheyenne Little Theater has been around for quite some time,” Mayfield said. “In fact, my mother participated in things here. It’s a staple in the community. When you hear Cheyenne Little Theater Players, people know the caliber shows that we produce.”

This is Mayfield’s second production with CLTP after “William Shakespeare Abridged” ran in fall 2020. But “Mamma Mia” is her self proclaimed “brainchild,” one born of love for ABBA’s music and the original stage play, that she has labored over for about two and a half years.

Now, her vision is coming to fruition, and with it arrives a kind of pressure.

The last time the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players produced a show of this magnitude was “Beauty and the Beast” in fall 2019. Factoring in the sheer popularity of the film adaptation, or that “Mamma Mia” is the second most popular show in community theatre, according to theatrical licensing agency Music Theatre International, only adds to the tension.

“It felt like a monumental task for me and my production team. There is a lot of pressure because we haven’t had shows like this for two years,” Mayfield said. “There was a lot of pressure to make it a great show.”

Mayfield and the rest of the team experienced their share of challenges in preparation for the musical due to restrictions and fears brought on by COVID-19. Those ranged from minor nuisances in the name of safety, like having to sing through face coverings for the duration of rehearsals, to the larger threat of potential rescheduling, the issue that rescheduled this production from its original date in fall 2020.

Add to this the typical hinderances involved in assembling a show of this size, such as reordering props and extensive rehearsal hours, and there came times throughout the process when it seemed unlikely that the show would even come together.

Rather than lose hope, though, the cast and production team approached it as a challenge, persevering and growing stronger, one rehearsal at a time.

“Theater really is a family,” Mayfield said. “We all have to lean on each other. We all have to support one another. People are doing their parts, but there are those who have to step up and do more.”

To reach the high standard in a musical of this size requires digging deeper than the average production. Subsequently, Mayfield brought in Olivia Schon and Brad Goodman to assume the lead roles of Donna Sheridan and Sam Carmichael, respectively.

Schon and Goodman are veterans of Cheyenne Little Theatre, with Schon beginning her career in 2004 and Goodman in 2006. They have witnessed considerable progression of the theatre, the growing support of the community and a recent influx of newcomers that give the family spirit of the production and energetic edge.

“It’s crucial that we put on quality performances, and that we are community oriented so that we can get new people in,” Goodman said. “This is a great place for people to cut their teeth, and anyone who hasn’t done theater can come here, feel welcomed, learn the ropes, and then go on and do other things.”

The unexpected addition of new cast members doesn’t come without small errors in rehearsal, but new actors’ enthusiasm makes up for those mistakes.

“That’s actually what’s kind of fun with new people; there’s an excitement that only a newbie can have,” Schon said. ”It kind of reinvigorates us, which is really, really nice.”

As for Schon and Goodman, their veteran status supplies valuable experience to the rest of the cast. They each make it a point to mentor new members of the ensemble, make them feel equal, recalling times being treated unfairly as younger actors.

In the process, they each strive for delivering “three dimensional” lead characters. The key is digging to a deeper level and learning to sympathize with their characters.

“In the theater world, especially for musicals, you have to be talented in three different things,” Schon said. “Usually, you’re not fantastic at all three in the same level of strength. I’m a vocalist, then I’m a dancer, and then I’m an actress.”

This is where Schon had to look inward, consider the mindset of her character – a single mother in the 1970s – developing the emotion in her lines, rather than “singing her way through,” as she has done in past productions.

Goodman, more an actor than a singer, approached his role from the opposite perspective.

“I like to take a character and tear it apart and look from the inside and build it out,” Goodman said. “Normally, I’m a character actor, so it’s been really hard trying to make him be realistic, not over the top and not ridiculous, like as if you were to play a character.”

What’s unusual about “Mamma Mia” is that the sheer emotional depth of the characters requires greater practice than many other musicals traditionally present themselves. Goodman approached the role from several different perspectives, struggling to find the character until it suddenly “clicked.”

“You don’t have to go as deep as if you were doing ‘Glass Menagerie’ or something like that, where you’re trying to delve into a character,” Goodman said. “But you definitely need to have the audience connect with you.”

With the popularity of “Mamma Mia,” there is a pressure upon Schon and Goodman to present their iconic characters with authenticity, not only for the good of the production, but in the interest of the community.

“I’d say that the community only becomes more welcoming of the theater,” Schon said. “I think the more shows that are put on, the more people’s eyes are opened to our community, they realize just how talented we are, and they want to support it.”