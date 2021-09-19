CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Little Theatre bringing big energy in upcoming production of "Mamma Mia"

By Will Carpenter Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zmr4f_0c0neKo300

CHEYENNE – With Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’s upcoming production of “Mamma Mia,” director Audrey Mayfield and cast look to surpass the energy of the popular movie adaptation in a high-spirited community effort.

To achieve such a feat requires massive amounts of work from the volunteer members at CLTP. The fact that the show features a full cast of 27 actors, including a backing ensemble for each number, a display of praiseworthy costumes and set design, all presented in a show with little to no downtime in between scenes is a testament to their ability to band together and continue their high-quality showmanship with a full production.

“Cheyenne Little Theater has been around for quite some time,” Mayfield said. “In fact, my mother participated in things here. It’s a staple in the community. When you hear Cheyenne Little Theater Players, people know the caliber shows that we produce.”

This is Mayfield’s second production with CLTP after “William Shakespeare Abridged” ran in fall 2020. But “Mamma Mia” is her self proclaimed “brainchild,” one born of love for ABBA’s music and the original stage play, that she has labored over for about two and a half years.

Now, her vision is coming to fruition, and with it arrives a kind of pressure.

The last time the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players produced a show of this magnitude was “Beauty and the Beast” in fall 2019. Factoring in the sheer popularity of the film adaptation, or that “Mamma Mia” is the second most popular show in community theatre, according to theatrical licensing agency Music Theatre International, only adds to the tension.

“It felt like a monumental task for me and my production team. There is a lot of pressure because we haven’t had shows like this for two years,” Mayfield said. “There was a lot of pressure to make it a great show.”

Mayfield and the rest of the team experienced their share of challenges in preparation for the musical due to restrictions and fears brought on by COVID-19. Those ranged from minor nuisances in the name of safety, like having to sing through face coverings for the duration of rehearsals, to the larger threat of potential rescheduling, the issue that rescheduled this production from its original date in fall 2020.

Add to this the typical hinderances involved in assembling a show of this size, such as reordering props and extensive rehearsal hours, and there came times throughout the process when it seemed unlikely that the show would even come together.

Rather than lose hope, though, the cast and production team approached it as a challenge, persevering and growing stronger, one rehearsal at a time.

“Theater really is a family,” Mayfield said. “We all have to lean on each other. We all have to support one another. People are doing their parts, but there are those who have to step up and do more.”

To reach the high standard in a musical of this size requires digging deeper than the average production. Subsequently, Mayfield brought in Olivia Schon and Brad Goodman to assume the lead roles of Donna Sheridan and Sam Carmichael, respectively.

Schon and Goodman are veterans of Cheyenne Little Theatre, with Schon beginning her career in 2004 and Goodman in 2006. They have witnessed considerable progression of the theatre, the growing support of the community and a recent influx of newcomers that give the family spirit of the production and energetic edge.

“It’s crucial that we put on quality performances, and that we are community oriented so that we can get new people in,” Goodman said. “This is a great place for people to cut their teeth, and anyone who hasn’t done theater can come here, feel welcomed, learn the ropes, and then go on and do other things.”

The unexpected addition of new cast members doesn’t come without small errors in rehearsal, but new actors’ enthusiasm makes up for those mistakes.

“That’s actually what’s kind of fun with new people; there’s an excitement that only a newbie can have,” Schon said. ”It kind of reinvigorates us, which is really, really nice.”

As for Schon and Goodman, their veteran status supplies valuable experience to the rest of the cast. They each make it a point to mentor new members of the ensemble, make them feel equal, recalling times being treated unfairly as younger actors.

In the process, they each strive for delivering “three dimensional” lead characters. The key is digging to a deeper level and learning to sympathize with their characters.

“In the theater world, especially for musicals, you have to be talented in three different things,” Schon said. “Usually, you’re not fantastic at all three in the same level of strength. I’m a vocalist, then I’m a dancer, and then I’m an actress.”

This is where Schon had to look inward, consider the mindset of her character – a single mother in the 1970s – developing the emotion in her lines, rather than “singing her way through,” as she has done in past productions.

Goodman, more an actor than a singer, approached his role from the opposite perspective.

“I like to take a character and tear it apart and look from the inside and build it out,” Goodman said. “Normally, I’m a character actor, so it’s been really hard trying to make him be realistic, not over the top and not ridiculous, like as if you were to play a character.”

What’s unusual about “Mamma Mia” is that the sheer emotional depth of the characters requires greater practice than many other musicals traditionally present themselves. Goodman approached the role from several different perspectives, struggling to find the character until it suddenly “clicked.”

“You don’t have to go as deep as if you were doing ‘Glass Menagerie’ or something like that, where you’re trying to delve into a character,” Goodman said. “But you definitely need to have the audience connect with you.”

With the popularity of “Mamma Mia,” there is a pressure upon Schon and Goodman to present their iconic characters with authenticity, not only for the good of the production, but in the interest of the community.

“I’d say that the community only becomes more welcoming of the theater,” Schon said. “I think the more shows that are put on, the more people’s eyes are opened to our community, they realize just how talented we are, and they want to support it.”

Comments / 0

Related
South Bend Tribune

Round Barn Theatre presents 'Little Women'

NAPPANEE — “Little Women the Musical” continues through Oct. 23 at the Barns at Nappanee’s Round Barn Theatre, 1600 W. Market St. Based on the Louisa May Alcott novel with a book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland, the 2005 musical follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March.
NAPPANEE, IN
Omaha.com

Bellevue Little Theatre to host auditions for 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever'

The Bellevue Little Theatre will hold auditions for its production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18. This Christmas classic, based on the children’s book by Barbara Robinson, depicts an annual church Christmas Pageant, which is taken over by the unruly Herdman kids. The results provide a touching evening of entertainment as these young hooligans are introduced to the true meaning of Christmas.
BELLEVUE, NE
Havre Daily News

MAT sets auditions as 18-month delay on 'Mamma Mia!' ends

Montana Actors' Theater suffered some major setbacks to productions with the COVID-19 pandemic, but is back full-throttle. After holding its summer youth camps and doing a semi-youth production version of the delayed "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," originally planned to be produced near the end of its regular season last year, the acting troupe premieres this weekend its highly anticipated production of "Mamma Mia!" and is holding auditions for another production the beginning of next week.
HAVRE, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheyenne, WY
Entertainment
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
City
Cheyenne, WY
spartanburg.com

Spartanburg Little Theatre Presents “Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream”

From the creator of The Marvelous Wonderettes, Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream will leave you laughing, singing, and cheering— let’s hear it for the boys!. Meet Denny and the Dreamers, a fledgling doo-wop singing group preparing to enter the Big Whopper Radio contest to realize their dreams of making it to the big time!
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Albany Herald

Mamma Mia! opens this week at Theatre Albany

ALBANY — Diane Giddens points to the set pieces on the Theatre Albany stage as she talks about the Sept. 17 opening of “Mamma Mia!,” the musical based on the songs of ’70s-’80s-era pop band ABBA. “We were preparing to do ‘Mamma Mia!’ when COVID hit,” Giddens said. “This set...
ALBANY, GA
Natchez Democrat

Natchez Little Theatre presents ‘Daddy’s Dyin’ Who’s Got the Will’

Natchez Little Theater is once more presenting an evening of entertainment for our community. “Daddy’s Dyin’ Who’s Got the Will,” by Del Shores will run September 23 through 26, Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. The plot for “Daddy’s Dyin’ Who’s Got the Will,” centers...
NATCHEZ, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mamma Mia#The Theatre#Cltp#Abba
The Daily Citizen

Dalton Little Theatre to 'give art back to the community' with new production

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing many women to leave the workforce to care for their children, the Dalton Little Theatre will premiere "A Doll's House, Part 2" this Friday. The production picks up 15 years after the events dramatized in Henrik Ibsen's 1879 play "A Doll's House," which caused a sensation when it debuted for depicting a woman walking out on her husband and children in search of self-actualization.
DALTON, GA
Sun-Journal

L/A Community Little Theatre announces cast of ‘Love Letters’

Through the time-honored tradition of letter writing, audiences meet Andy and Melissa and follow their love affair from second grade through college, as they grow apart and marry others, and all while maintaining a relationship across the miles. Spanning the years 1937-84, this story will resonate with those who remember the Great Depression, WWII, the Cold War Years and the crazy ’60s and ’70s. Gurney’s performance piece is considered a rite of passage for most acting couples and was nominated in 1990 for a Pulitzer Prize in Drama.
AUBURN, ME
centralmethodist.edu

'Carousel' Coming to Little Theatre

The new season at The Little Theatre on the campus of Central Methodist University will kick off next month with a Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, Carousel. Directed by Dr. Mark Kelty with music direction by Dr. Susan Quigley-Duggan, the show will run from October 14-17. Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein...
FAYETTE, MO
sarabozich.com

Mamma Mia! at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

It’s hard to not tap your toes or sing along when you see a show at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, but it’s almost impossible to not get up and dance during Mamma Mia!, the Theatre’s latest production. Mamma Mia! at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre. Synopsis. The beloved musical features ABBA’s...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Southwest Times Record

Fort Smith Little Theatre turns the stage lights back on with 'Clue'

Live performances will return to the Fort Smith Little Theatre on Sept. 23 with the comedy-mystery whodunit, "Clue." The performance, inspired by the classic board game and 1985 cult classic film, is the theater's first production since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a dark and stormy...
FORT SMITH, AR
impact601.com

Laurel Little Theatre opens "Steel Magnolias"

Laurel Little Theatre’s fall show is the classic Southern comedy “STEEL MAGNOLIAS” with performances September 24-25 & October 1-2 at 730 p.m. and Sunday matinees on September 26 & October 3 at 2 p.m. The LLT reservation line is now open and answers 24hrs a day at 601.428.0140. Before the...
LAUREL, MS
ocala-news.com

Insomniac Theatre Company announces upcoming performances at Reilly Arts Center

The Insomniac Theatre Company Inc.’s 2021-2022 season kicks off later this month at the Reilly Arts Center. The group will perform three evening shows of Ken Ludwig’s “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” from September 30 through October 2 at the center, which is located at 500 NE 9th Street, Ocala.
OCALA, FL
Albert Lea Tribune

Riverland Theatre and Music announce upcoming fall productions

Riverland Community College Theatre and Music on Thursday announced the fall productions. This year’s plays will return to the Frank W. Bridges Theatre, which has undergone several upgrades and improvements during the COVID hiatus. The season opens Oct. 13 with “The SpongeBob Musical,” conceived by Tina Landau with a book...
THEATER & DANCE
Hastings Tribune

For director, 'Mamma Mia!' worth the wait

After nearly 20 years of imagining what “Mamma Mia!” would look like on a community theater stage, Berice Rosenberg finally is getting to see her vision come to fruition. After production was halted by the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic in 2020, the smash hit musical will open Hastings Community Theatre’s 62nd season this weekend — a bit late for its 60th season as initially planned, but no matter.
HASTINGS, NE
pghintheround.com

Little Lake Theatre presents Honk! opening September 23rd

A musical treat for all ages! Written by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe (dubbed “The brightest hopes for the future of the British musical” by The London Daily Telegraph), Honk! Is the story of Ugly, whose odd, gawky looks instantly incite prejudice from his family and neighbors. This delightful, award-winning adaptation of one of the world’s most beloved fables is a heartwarming celebration of what makes us special. Ugly, played by Dylan Lawton, looks quite a bit different from his darling duckling brothers and sisters.
THEATER & DANCE
Fairfax Times

Accidental Charm brings classic rock to State Theatre

The NoVA-based rock band plays everything from Beatles to The Partridge Family. Tom Godsman and Jack Albert have been friends for 25 years and playing music together for as long as they can remember. Together with Brad Davis, the trio comprises Accidental Charm, a Northern Virginia/DMV-based pop rock band that is rooted in the vocal-harmony-filled classic rock from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.
MUSIC
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
158
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Comments / 0

Community Policy