I’m Ready for My Close Up: Elizabeth Taylor and Katharine Hepburn

By Alix Cohen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on the first in a Smithsonian Associates Lecture Series. Documentary filmmaker/host Sara Lukinson calls Elizabeth Taylor and Katharine Hepburn two women who represent the movies we love and the faces we can’t forget; the Alpha and Omega of 1940s female stars with Taylor manifesting tantalizing love interest and Hepburn embodying a robust, independent woman.” Both entered the “dream factory” then broke all the rules.

