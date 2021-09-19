I’m Ready for My Close Up: Elizabeth Taylor and Katharine Hepburn
Based on the first in a Smithsonian Associates Lecture Series. Documentary filmmaker/host Sara Lukinson calls Elizabeth Taylor and Katharine Hepburn two women who represent the movies we love and the faces we can’t forget; the Alpha and Omega of 1940s female stars with Taylor manifesting tantalizing love interest and Hepburn embodying a robust, independent woman.” Both entered the “dream factory” then broke all the rules.www.womanaroundtown.com
Comments / 1