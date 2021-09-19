CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Kim R. Clark

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim was born to Raymond and Iona Clark in Redmond, Ore. The family moved to Hansen, Idaho were Kim later graduated from high school. He attended Boise State University and earned a degree there. After college, Kim owned and operated a custom farming company with his father. At Magic Mountain Ski Area in Kimberly, Idaho, Kim was bitten by the skiing bug. He started a career in the ski industry as an instructor and over time worked his way up to becoming General Manager.

