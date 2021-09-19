CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walla Walla, WA

Jean Carolne Reister

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJean Caroline Reister, passed away on September 3, 2021, in Walla Walla at the age of 77. Born to Paul and Alma Reister, “Jeannie” grew up in the Wenatchee Valley, attending schools in the Peshastin and Dryden area. She graduated from Peshastin-Dryden High School in 1963 and attended Wenatchee Valley College for a year before moving to Walla Walla. Jean was employed as both clerk and secretary at the Adult Probation and Parole Office, Washington State Department of Corrections for 33 years. After her retirement, she worked at the Lilly Rice Child Care Center and the Children’s Home Society until 2016.

www.union-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Bogus GOP Arizona audit confirms the obvious: Biden won

(CNN) — Donald Trump's effort to destroy confidence in America's elections suffered a serious setback late Thursday after a draft of the sham review ordered by Arizona Republicans confirmed that he had lost to President Joe Biden in the state's critical Maricopa County. But the ex-President's relentless campaign of lies took on new life as he prompted Texas to review its own vote counts.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
City
Dryden, WA
Walla Walla, WA
Obituaries
State
Washington State
CBS News

Senior U.S. diplomat to Haiti resigns over deportations

Daniel Foote, the U.S. special envoy to Haiti, resigned in a scathing letter after just two months on the job. He called the Biden administration's deportation of Haitians "inhumane" and "counterproductive." Manuel Bojorquez has the latest from the southern border.
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#Church Building#Retirement#Wenatchee Valley College#The Boy Scouts#The Bmac Food Bank#Washington 99362

Comments / 0

Community Policy