Jean Carolne Reister

Jean Caroline Reister, passed away on September 3, 2021, in Walla Walla at the age of 77. Born to Paul and Alma Reister, “Jeannie” grew up in the Wenatchee Valley, attending schools in the Peshastin and Dryden area. She graduated from Peshastin-Dryden High School in 1963 and attended Wenatchee Valley College for a year before moving to Walla Walla. Jean was employed as both clerk and secretary at the Adult Probation and Parole Office, Washington State Department of Corrections for 33 years. After her retirement, she worked at the Lilly Rice Child Care Center and the Children’s Home Society until 2016.