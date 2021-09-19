CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dating apps beget “situationship” – The Denver Post

Dear Amy: I was in an exclusive monogamous relationship with a man for eight months and, unfortunately, I kept catching him using dating apps, even after I had drawn a hard boundary about it. He also lied to me about substance abuse (he was in AA for years but kept...

Detroit Free Press

Would you take a Facebook or Instagram break? Why civil rights groups want you to log out

Would you log off from Facebook and Instagram for a day? How about three?. Social justice and civil rights groups are urging consumers to join a nationwide boycott starting Nov. 10 to protest what they say is the social media giant’s failure to address the destructive role it plays in American life, from the deadly COVID pandemic to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
ADVOCACY
goodmenproject.com

Only Desperate People Use Dating Apps and Other Lies

“I met him on Tinder”, my friend said as she was showing me some pictures of a devilishly handsome guy. “Wow, he’s really handsome”, I said, “but what exactly is Tinder”?. She started laughing. “You really don’t know? It’s a famous dating app. Lots of people I know have been...
CELL PHONES
WashingtonExaminer

Surprise! Your dating app probably loves abortion!

Most of the time, when big corporations suddenly get woke on an issue, it has nothing to do with their business's bottom line. For example, Coca-Cola doesn't sell more or less Diet Coke depending on whether or not absentee voters have to include the last four digits of their drivers' license number on their absentee ballot.
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Immersive Dating App Features

The newly announced Tinder 'Explore' feature aims to provide users with a more immersive and interactive experience while on the popular dating app. Rather than endlessly swiping, the 'Explore' tab will invite Tinderers to discover and sort through matches in a variety of new and innovative ways. Appearing as a...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Dating app Thursday apologises after sending users notification that ‘shamed’ them

A dating app that only works on Thursdays has apologised after sending its users a push notification that “shamed” single people.Every seven days, Thursday presents its members with matches and gives them 24 hours to arrange a date.However, things took a turn for the worse this week when the app came to life and sent its users a message making fun of their singledom.“Sleep well. Guessing you’re alone tonight,” it said.Sharing a screenshot of the notification on Twitter, TV critic Scott Bryan said: “Wow this dating app can go to hell.”Wow this dating app can go to hell. pic.twitter.com/ZjyvUOLY0o— Scott...
CELL PHONES
rockydailynews.com

Caregiving spouse is overwhelmed – The Denver Post

Dear Amy: My wife was recently hospitalized, and, as I have done previously, I sent messages to family and her friends to let them know her status. After each message, I received many in return, some asking questions that required a personal response. When my wife was about to be...
RELATIONSHIPS
bigeasymagazine.com

How to Make the Most of a Dating App

Using a dating app can be a fun and easy way to find people that you can go out on dates with. And a lot of people end up meeting their perfect match on those apps, too, so don’t be surprised if you end up marrying the person you meet online!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
rockydailynews.com

Two friends share an awkward movie moment – The Denver Post

Dear Amy: I am a recent college grad, home (for now) looking for full-time work. I’m looking to move somewhere new, make new friends, and live my young adult life to its fullest. While home and job hunting, I have spent the summer reconnecting with an old friend/flame, “Toby.” Toby...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
AFP

Facebook seeks to defend itself after scathing reports

Facebook on Tuesday fired back after a series of withering Wall Street Journal reports that the company failed to keep users safe, with the social media giant noting an increase in staff and spending on battling abuses. The company has been under relentless pressure to guard against being a platform where misinformation and hate can spread, while at the same time remain a forum for people to speak freely. It has struggled to respond. A series of recent Wall Street Journal reports said the company knew its Instagram photo sharing tool was hurting teenage girls' mental health, and that its moderation system had a double standard allowing VIPs to skirt rules. One of the articles, citing Facebook's own research, said a 2018 change to its software ended up promoting political outrage and division.
INTERNET
gymclimber.com

Tinder Doesn’t Have a ‘Climbers’ Filter, but This New Dating App Does

Attention single climbers: The Boulder dating app has been designed just for you! Boulder is similar to Tinder or Hinge; users match with each other and have the option to chat. But there is a twist. Profile pages are climber-focused: users select their preferred climbing styles, climbing level, and must provide at least two photos of them climbing. Profiles also display non-climbing related information, like a user’s age, height, location, political beliefs, and education level.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Gabby Petito story boosted by social media, true-crime craze

The disappearance and almost-certain death of Gabby Petito and the police hunt for her boyfriend have generated a whirlwind online, with a multitude of armchair detectives and others sharing tips, possible sightings and theories by way of TikTok Instagram and YouTube Whether the frenzy of attention and internet sleuthing has helped the investigation is not clear, but it has illuminated the intersection between social media and the public's fascination with true-crime stories.Months before her disappearance drew more than a half-billion views on TikTok, Petito, 22, and 23-year-old boyfriend Brian Laundrie set out from Florida on a cross-country road...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

I Didn’t Know How to Explain My Grief to My Family When My Ex-Boyfriend Died

The morning started off like every other morning of my current life: While the kids were having breakfast and beginning their day, I hopped online to see what was going on in the world. I scanned through USA Today and The Huffington Post for the latest news and then moved on to Facebook, Twitter and emails, where I am normally inundated with cat videos, political memes and the latest hashtag trends. But today, Facebook had some unexpected news… during the night, an old boyfriend of mine had passed away. His name was Dave, and he was only 42 years old. Unlike...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

