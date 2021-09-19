Dating apps beget “situationship” – The Denver Post

Facebook on Tuesday fired back after a series of withering Wall Street Journal reports that the company failed to keep users safe, with the social media giant noting an increase in staff and spending on battling abuses. The company has been under relentless pressure to guard against being a platform where misinformation and hate can spread, while at the same time remain a forum for people to speak freely. It has struggled to respond. A series of recent Wall Street Journal reports said the company knew its Instagram photo sharing tool was hurting teenage girls' mental health, and that its moderation system had a double standard allowing VIPs to skirt rules. One of the articles, citing Facebook's own research, said a 2018 change to its software ended up promoting political outrage and division.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO