There is every reason in the world to do a Michael Jackson musical. There is every reason in the world not to do a Michael Jackson musical. Start with the plus column: Amazing dance possibilities, an amazing role for a charismatic actor, a matchless catalog of hits: "Billie Jean," "Beat It," "Thriller," "Bad," "Don't Stop 'Till You Get Enough," "ABC," "I'll Be There," and on and on.

HACKENSACK, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO