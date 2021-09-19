CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Shukrana Shukrullah (’24) Wins Three National Scholarship Awards

jmu.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst-year JMU student Shukrana Shukrullah is the recipient of three prestigious national awards: the Gilman Scholarship, the Fund for Education Abroad Award, and the Freeman-ASIA Scholarship. “To win three major study abroad scholarships is an extraordinary achievement and a direct testament to Shukrana’s vision and passion,” says JMU director of student fellowships advising Dr. Meredith Malburne-Wade. Shukrana is pursuing a major in Independent Scholars (JMU’s design-your-own degree program), with minors in Asian Studies, British Communication & Media, and Honors Interdisciplinary Studies. Shukrana is also a Centennial Scholar.

www.jmu.edu

