Through filming photos, sources know the identity of ‘The Bachelor’ 2022.

It seems everyone has figured out who the new Bachelor for the 2022 season will be before the official announcement from ABC. Now that he is known, everyone will want to learn more about the hottie who will be giving out roses during the next season. Fans were expecting someone from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette to be named the lead. In a huge twist, the production staff decided to go with a man from Michelle Young’s season. Of course, since her season doesn’t air until October 19, fans have no clue who Clayton Echard is. So, here are some details to help fans get to know the new star of The Bachelor.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO