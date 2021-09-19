CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Through filming photos, sources know the identity of ‘The Bachelor’ 2022.

Cover picture for the articleThere have been nonstop rumors about who the new lead for The Bachelor will be. In reality Steve was convinced it was Greg Grippo. Remember, Greg made some Bachelor Nation enemies during his last few weeks on The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston. Then, other rumors began circulating that nobody from Katie’s season would be chosen as the lead. In reality, producers chose to choose a man with whom they had not yet become acquainted. Two names were floated. However, it’s looking like those two are not the new Bachelor. Video has now surfaced that appears to be one man from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. Who is he? Keep reading for more information.

centralrecorder.com

The Bachelor 2022 Announced By ABC Clayton Echard Complete Details Here!

It seems everyone has figured out who the new Bachelor for the 2022 season will be before the official announcement from ABC. Now that he is known, everyone will want to learn more about the hottie who will be giving out roses during the next season. Fans were expecting someone from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette to be named the lead. In a huge twist, the production staff decided to go with a man from Michelle Young’s season. Of course, since her season doesn’t air until October 19, fans have no clue who Clayton Echard is. So, here are some details to help fans get to know the new star of The Bachelor.
TV & VIDEOS
