I got married in the summer of 2001, so I’m blessed to be 20 years in and that is significant. Of course, that year took a very dark and sharp turn in September when 9/11 happened and everything changed forever. I know all of us who were around then can say where we were, what we were doing, etc. It is surreal to think that was 20 years ago now. We should never forget that day and the sacrifices of so many brave people. I’m looking forward to seeing how the Tiger Band and the Marching 101 plan to pay tribute on Saturday. God Bless America.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 13 DAYS AGO