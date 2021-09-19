CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
C.J. Stroud Thinks He‘s “Getting Better and Better Every Week” Despite Shoulder Injury, Outside Criticism

By Eleven Warriors
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Ohio State’s quarterbacks went through warmups before Saturday’s game against Tulsa, it was apparent that C.J. Stroud’s shoulder was bothering him. He didn’t throw nearly as many passes as the starting quarterback usually does during pregame warmups – at times, he was just standing and watching while Kyle McCord, Jack Miller and Quinn Ewers took reps – and when he did throw, he often grabbed at his shoulder or rotated it afterward.

BuckeyesNow

C.J. Stroud's Breakout Performance Shows Potential, Room For Growth

For the second week in a row, it was fair to wonder if C.J. Stroud is the right leader of this offense when the Buckeyes were jogging to the locker room. Also for the second week in a row, despite the fact that Ohio State lost on Saturday to Oregon, it was pretty easy to exhale after the game after Stroud's performance significantly improved.
FOOTBALL
Cleveland.com

C.J. Stroud earns Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors again following Ohio State football’s loss to Oregon

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s C.J. Stroud has earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors for a second straight week. Despite the Buckeyes falling to Oregon 35-28 at home, the redshirt freshman quarterback completed 35 of 54 passes for 484 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. His passing yards are the second-most by an OSU quarterback, behind Dwayne Haskins’ 499 yards in the 2018 Big Ten Championship Game against Northwestern.
OHIO STATE

