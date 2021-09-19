Jimmy Korderas Envisions Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn “Turned Up To A 12” In AEW
On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with veteran WWE referee Jimmy Korderas to discuss the latest news in the business of professional wrestling. At one point, Hausman and Korderas discussed the different target audiences for WWE and AEW. Whereas WWE seems to market themselves to families, AEW markets themselves to young adults. Korderas gave his thoughts on that difference in strategy.www.wrestlinginc.com
Comments / 0