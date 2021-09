Labour will continue to back the Equality Act – which allows for the provision of ‘women only’ spaces – as issues around trans rights threaten to open a row in the party.The Labour leader’s spokesman said he remained wedded to the policy on which the party fought the last general election – and that there was “no reason to expect it is going to change”.This meant backing “the implementation of the Equality Act, including the single-sex exemption which allows the provision of women-only spaces”.The law “rightly assumes the inclusion of trans women, except in specific circumstances”, the spokesman said,...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO