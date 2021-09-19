CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Forks, ND

Hotel occupancy rates have increased, but the Canadian Border and Delta variant will determine how quickly the industry recovers

By Jacob Holley
Grand Forks Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Dakota’s hotel occupancy statistics have increased in recent months to rates that rival that of years past before the pandemic. So how has the hotel industry recovered as the COVID-19 pandemic presses on? Joe Cozart, the former general manager of the Grand Forks Ramada Inn who now runs the OpXGroup consulting firm, said drastically increased occupancy rates over the last few months can be contributed to multiple factors, but there is still room to grow.

www.grandforksherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotelnewsresource.com

Latest GBTA Poll Shows Delta Variant Continues to Cloud Business Travel Industry Sentiment

Business Travel Continues Slowed Recovery While Some Companies Consider New Travel Program Approaches. Despite continuing to report an overall willingness and optimism for the return to business travel, business travel industry sentiment continues to waver, due to ongoing uncertainty around the Delta variant and other variants. However, indicators show companies and their corporate travel managers may be looking at new focus areas and ways of working for their business travel program. This is according to the latest poll from The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), the world’s largest business travel association and worldwide leader in education, research, networking, and advocacy for the industry.
TRAVEL
broomfieldenterprise.com

Boulder Valley, NoCo hotel occupancy rates exceed state averages in August

Hotels throughout much of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado outperformed the state as a whole in occupancy during the month of August. Statewide, the hotel occupancy rate was 69.3% in August with an average daily rate of $178.13, compared with August 2020, which had an occupancy rate of 44.8% and $141.13 average rate.
BOULDER, CO
MyTexasDaily

New survey: How companies are responding to the Delta variant

(BPT) - In 2020, the sudden shift companies made to remote work was seen as temporary. Unfortunately, due to the Delta variant and increasing COVID-19 infection rates, many companies that planned on employees returning to the office are adjusting their plans. A recent study assessed how small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are responding to these changing conditions — and what that means for the future of business. The study, JumpCloud’s 2021 Impact of COVID-19 on SMEs survey, gives an overview of these businesses' responses to the challenge, from vaccination incentives to remote work technology.
PUBLIC HEALTH
smallbiztrends.com

In the News: Delta Variant Leads SBA to Increases EIDL Cap to $2 Million

As cities, states, and countries mull over how to tackle the Delta variant of COVID-19, the SBA has announced it is expanding the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) cap to $2 million. In addition to increasing the cap, the SBA will also implement a deferred payment period, establish a 30-day exclusivity window, expand eligible use of funds, and simplify the affiliation requirements.
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Industry
Grand Forks, ND
Business
Bismarck Tribune

Delta variant increases presence in North Dakota; new mu variant surfaces

The delta variant of the coronavirus has strengthened its hold on North Dakota, and the new mu variant has surfaced in the state. The highly contagious and fast-spreading delta variant is driving the recent pandemic spike around the country including in North Dakota, where active COVID-19 cases have risen 43% since the start of the month. They've increased eightfold since the start of August.
PUBLIC HEALTH
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Kansas City Southern plans to accept Canadian Pacific bid; travel sector feels effects of delta variant

Missouri Republican leaders are not happy about President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, which would make any business with more than 100 employees require workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face regular testing. Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday that he is working with Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office to gather resources to challenge the rule in the courts. It’s a fight some experts don’t think opponents of the mandate are likely to win, though, as the coronavirus continues to pose a serious threat to unvaccinated people. In a different sort of fight, Canadian Pacific Railway is suddenly poised to win a bidding war for Kansas City Southern, beating out rival Canadian National Railway. The Kansas City-based railroad company has deemed Canadian Pacific’s latest offer superior to a richer bid from Canadian National that has encountered regulatory pushback. Both would-be buyers want a rail network linking Canada to the U.S. and Mexico. And, in the service sector, trouble hiring workers persists. That’s particularly true in Columbia, where long-term labor trends have been exacerbated by the pandemic, leaving some employers struggling to fill a glut of open positions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
deseret.com

The delta variant may ruin the travel industry, US airlines warn

Multiple airlines are worried that the delta variant’s surge and rising COVID-19 cases will limit travel this fall and holiday season, according to The Wall Street Journal. Airlines said travel is taking a hit because of the delta variant. The setback, though, will be short, The Wall Street Journal reports.
INDUSTRY
seniorhousingnews.com

Welltower, Brookdale Occupancy Gains Ease Delta Variant Concerns

Welltower (NYSE: WELL) and Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) continue to report solid gains in occupancy, despite a surge in Covid-19 delta variant cases. That is according to business updates released by the two companies on Thursday. Welltower, the Toledo, Ohio-based health care REIT, reported spot occupancy across its senior...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Occupancy#Canadian Border#Hotel Industry#Canadians#Covid#Visit Greater Grand Forks
Grand Forks Herald

Shipping disruptions slow Minnesota crop exports, increase food costs

Tobolt Seed in Moorhead, Minnesota, is a relatively small exporter, sending about 500 shipping containers of specialty soybeans to Japan every year. Those exports are about half of the company’s business. The other half is selling seed to farmers in the Midwest. In the company’s warehouse, machines clean soybeans, removing...
MINNESOTA STATE
Grand Forks Herald

Minnesota grain handler Crystal Valley Co-op targeted in ransomware attack

Crystal Valley, which sells supplies like fertilizer to farmers and buys their crops, said it became aware of the attack on Sunday, Sept. 19, prompting it to take operating systems offline and to stop accepting major credit cards. "This attack has infected the computer systems at Crystal Valley and severely...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Chicago sees COVID positivity rates drop as delta variant wanes

CHICAGO - Chicago may be coming down on the other side of the delta variant surge as numbers across the state begin to improve. The latest numbers show 3,000 new COVID-19 cases out of 74,000 tests, the lowest average Illinois has seen since July. In Chicago, that decline is even...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Canada
hospitalitynet.org

A Small Hotel on the Frontlines with the Delta Variant

The delta variant is slowly but inevitably absorbing the news cycle heading into Autumn 2021 as cases swell across the world and governments take pre-emptive measures to stop a fourth wave of COVID-19 from triggering another round of economically harmful lockdowns. Even though all of us yearn for this pandemic to be over, sadly we’re still very much in uncharted water.
LIFESTYLE
Healthline

How Surging Delta Variant is Leading to Rationed Care at Hospitals

More than 9 months after COVID-19 vaccines were first administered to the general public, health systems in multiple states are reporting having to ration care. The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare has implemented Crisis Standard of Care, essentially rationing care in order to save as many people as possible.
HEALTH SERVICES
Fresno Business Journal

Local hotels experience record-breaking occupancy

Fresno was the No. 2 busiest market for hotels in the entire US in July. Image via PIxabay. The Fresno/Clovis Convention and Visitors Bureau reported record-breaking hotel occupancy in the face of nationally low numbers. Bureau President and CEO Lisa Oliveira announced that the Fresno and Clovis market was the...
FRESNO, CA
HuffingtonPost

Experts Predict How The COVID Delta Variant Will Affect Fall Travel

“Hot vax summer” ushered in a hopeful phase of the pandemic, with increases in weddings, family vacations and other opportunities for travel and socialization. But we’ve also seen a rise in COVID-19 cases and concerns about contagious viral coronavirus variants like delta and mu. Many cities, states and countries have...
TRAVEL
thewarriorwire.org

Delta Variant Taking Flight: Vaccination Rates Continue to Lag

Vaccinations: None of us are eager to read that word, as we have all been in exile for what seems like eons because of the cursed COVID-19 that has completely dominated our lives. Ironically, this is what makes the vaccine so vital. Statistically, the numbers show that around 80 percent of Atlanta Public Schools staff are vaccinated, but that leaves roughly 1,200 of the staff unvaccinated. With the Delta variant on the rise, vaccinations among the APS populace are critical in the fight against the virus.
ATLANTA, GA
KITV.com

Hawaii hotel occupancy and room rates down

Island hotels have seen a big decrease in guests checking in. That has also led to a drop in room rates. But some feel cheaper rooms may not be a good deal for Hawaii’s tourism industry. As summer comes to an end, there is usually is a drop in visitors...
HAWAII STATE
washingtonnewsday.com

Amid the Delta Variant, Manhattan businesses are still struggling to recover from the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Amid the Delta Variant, Manhattan businesses are still struggling to recover from the Coronavirus Pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has wreaked havoc on businesses all throughout New York City. Restaurants in Manhattan, which rely on the lunch rush from employees of surrounding office buildings, have been hit particularly hard by the downturn.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy