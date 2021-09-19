Hotel occupancy rates have increased, but the Canadian Border and Delta variant will determine how quickly the industry recovers
North Dakota’s hotel occupancy statistics have increased in recent months to rates that rival that of years past before the pandemic. So how has the hotel industry recovered as the COVID-19 pandemic presses on? Joe Cozart, the former general manager of the Grand Forks Ramada Inn who now runs the OpXGroup consulting firm, said drastically increased occupancy rates over the last few months can be contributed to multiple factors, but there is still room to grow.www.grandforksherald.com
