Hotel occupancy rates have increased, but the Canadian Border and Delta variant will determine how quickly the industry recovers

Missouri Republican leaders are not happy about President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, which would make any business with more than 100 employees require workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face regular testing. Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday that he is working with Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office to gather resources to challenge the rule in the courts. It’s a fight some experts don’t think opponents of the mandate are likely to win, though, as the coronavirus continues to pose a serious threat to unvaccinated people. In a different sort of fight, Canadian Pacific Railway is suddenly poised to win a bidding war for Kansas City Southern, beating out rival Canadian National Railway. The Kansas City-based railroad company has deemed Canadian Pacific’s latest offer superior to a richer bid from Canadian National that has encountered regulatory pushback. Both would-be buyers want a rail network linking Canada to the U.S. and Mexico. And, in the service sector, trouble hiring workers persists. That’s particularly true in Columbia, where long-term labor trends have been exacerbated by the pandemic, leaving some employers struggling to fill a glut of open positions.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO