KING’S X frontman Doug “dUg” Pinnick will release his fifth solo album, “Joy Bomb”, on October 15 via Rat Pak Records. Pinnick‘s first solo album of new material since 2013’s “Naked” features thirteen brand new tracks, including “Key Changer”, the official music video for which can be seen below. In the clip, Doug rocks out on both bass and guitar, dances with robots, and cheers on street performers in a lighthearted visual that will be sure to invoke a smile. Sometimes, you just need to “turn up your stereo” and “let the music hit the spot.”

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO