Julius Randle did a really good job shooting the ball in that area between the rim and the 3-point line last year. That statement should come as zero surprise to anyone with a set of eyeballs that watched more than a game or two of the Knicks’ last year. And yet, it’s still always nice to see some visual reaffirmation of just how much of a god Julius was from the midrange last year.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO