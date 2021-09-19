CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Lately, I’ve Taken To

By Linda Gregerson
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Wapk_0c0nacMB00

What is the role of poetry in the world? Writers have been wrestling with that question for centuries. In 1821, Percy Bysshe Shelley said that poetry helps us strengthen the muscles of our morals, and that “poets are the unacknowledged legislators of the world.” Fast-forward to Joe Biden’s inauguration in January: Amanda Gorman recited her poem “The Hill We Climb,” a call not just for unity but for justice. That moment was an affirmation for those who believe deeply that poetry is an instrument for social good, and one that can reach people across many miles and boundaries. But many have questioned whether poets, in the end, have much power to effect change. Earlier this month, the age-old debate surfaced on the internet, sparked by a tweet arguing that poetry isn’t socially powerful.

In “Lately, I’ve Taken To,” Linda Gregerson doesn’t address this question head-on. But she does show how poetry can act as a way of processing the world, of giving shape to our nebulous pain, both personal and political. She connects her own autoimmune-related hearing loss to the vanishing ozone layer—another instance of a system defeated by its own defenses, a reaction to supposed harm that ends up causing harm itself. That brings her to the 2012 terrorist attack carried out in Norway by Anders Behring Breivik. There is grave danger, she says, in preoccupation with borders and barricades. In linking these disparate strands, she gives them a new dimension.

So does poetry matter? If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound? Most people aren’t reading poetry. But some people are. For those of us who do, poems like Gregerson’s serve to deepen our humanity. Maybe that’s enough.

Faith Hill

You can zoom in on the page here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Kate Middleton: Furious at Meghan Markle Over Time Magazine Cover?

Earlier this week, Time Magazine released its annual list of the world's 100 most influential people. Few readers on this side of the pond were surprised to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry cover the issue, but apparently the news came as much more of a shock overseas. In fact,...
CELEBRITIES
washingtoninformer.com

MUHAMMAD: White People Seem to Now Hate for Sport

I first met the brilliant comedian and social activist Dick Gregory in 1968, and for the next 49 years until his passing in 2017, he always insisted that young white people would save America because they saw things differently from the way their bigoted parents saw them. I think my brilliant friend was wrong about that.
CELEBRITIES
milwaukeeindependent.com

Medieval Imagery: Why White Supremacists and QAnon cultists are obsessed with the Byzantine Empire

From Charlottesville to the Capitol, medieval imagery has been repeatedly on show at far-right rallies and riots in recent years. Displays of Crusader shields and tattoos derived from Norse and Celtic symbols are of little surprise to medieval historians like me who have long documented the appropriation of the Middle Ages by today’s far right. But amid all the expected Viking imagery and nods to the Crusaders has been another dormant “medievalism” that has yet to be fully acknowledged in reporting on both the far right and conspiracy theorist movements: the Byzantine Empire.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Percy Bysshe Shelley
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Amanda Gorman
Roger Ebert

Civil War (Or, Who Do We Think We Are)

"Civil War (Or,Who Do We Think We Are)" is an account of a country that broke apart and never really got back together. Written and directed by Rachel Boynton ("Our Brand is Crisis"), and shot over a period of years, the film visits northern and southern territories of the United States to tell the tale of the Civil War, the Reconstruction, and their aftermath as they resonate today. It's important here to separate the Civil War from the Reconstruction period. In terms of subject matter, the movie treads familiar ground—the impact of these events on modern life was a constant media topic during the Obama and Trump presidencies. But its thesis that the North won the Civil War and the South won the Reconstruction—via lynching, voter suppression, Jim Crow laws and other forms of disempowerment—will be revelatory to young students, and anyone whose past schooling glossed over or distorted the deeper meaning of those events.
MOVIES
Futurity

Depression spiked for Black Americans after George Floyd’s murder

A new study shows just how much of a psychological toll the murder of George Floyd took on people in America, particularly among Black Americans. Following the murder of Floyd, an unarmed Black man killed by a white police officer, more than one-third of Americans reported feelings of anger and sadness in the week after his death.
SOCIETY
tspr.org

Commentary: The Resurgence of Racism Against Asian Americans - A Reckoning

Attacks on Asian Americans in the United States in the last year have risen coinciding with the anti-Chinese rhetoric tied with the pandemic and by the proliferation of far-right propaganda. Xenophobia has been an American staple and the scapegoating of Asians is nothing new. The Asian narrative in America has been historically torturous. Asians in this country for centuries have been subjected to all manner of unconscionable acts, which they have quietly endured. It’s been said that Asians are minimized in America because they minimize themselves. "Keep your head down, work hard, and don’t complain;" such are the Asian rules of conduct for success in America. Collectivism and face saving, which feed these behaviors, are fundamentally crucial in Asian cultures because the first one ensures harmony on which the second one is built. But as recent events show, this thinking needs a major overhaul.
SOCIETY
Soul Screwed Series

Update History Books Remembering The Lost Lives

Framed black picture with slogan Say Their NamesBrett Sayles. Martin Luther King. Harriet Tubman. Malcolm X. Rosa Parks. These great names are among few that we have grown to learn about over generations of education. We have been tested and quizzed and held at grade point averages on the information chosen to validate our knowledge of history. However, shouldn't current events, personable tragedies, and our generation's history be included in that determination?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anders Behring
psychologytoday.com

How to Treat Psychology as Part of the Humanities

Much of empirical psychology is invested in quantitative descriptions of the mind. Calasso reminds us that psychology is a form of humanities, that human stories and a sense of meaning are the mind's non-reducible core. Through literature, Calasso’s writings tilt our worldview enough to see the hidden story beneath modernity.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Norway
thefreepress.ca

Use of N-word in University of Victoria literature class lecture sparks probe

A racial slur was used inappropriately during a lecture at the University of Victoria last week. On Monday, Sept. 13, a lecturer read aloud the N-word during a British Modern Fiction lecture attended by about 50 students, according to a female attendee. The student, who’s racialized, spoke with Black Press on the condition of anonymity, conscious of online harassment.
COLLEGES
The Beacon Newspapers

Political cartoonist speaks out

A blond fellow in a blue suit charged with illegal drug possession stands next to the prosecuting attorney, who holds in his arms six bags of cocaine. They look up at the judge, who rules: “18 months in a medium-security facility.”. A young Black fellow in a City Jail uniform,...
ENTERTAINMENT
allotsego.com

Finding a retreat from totalitarianism

We are beginning the process of bedding down most of our gardens for the winter. I am reminded of what Robert Frost so sagely stated in his poem “After Apple-Picking,” that there comes a time when the harvest we so looked forward to has run its course and a new desire has arisen: to step aside, rest up a bit, and move on to other tasks — or simply do little or nothing for a while.
UTAH STATE
Augusta Free Press

Stop playing the government’s mind games

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. “No one can terrorize a whole nation, unless we are all his accomplices.”—Edward R. Murrow, broadcast journalist. America is in the midst of an epidemic of historic proportions. The contagion being spread like wildfire is turning communities into battlegrounds and setting Americans...
POLITICS
Tampa Bay Times

You can starve an ideal only so long before you kill it altogether | Column

Those pictures are traumatizing. That’s because they contain so much more than what’s in them, so much more than horse-mounted U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Rio Grande in Texas, running down and flogging would-be Haitian immigrants. No, those pictures contain George Floyd and forced removal from ancestral land, contain internment camps and the Pettus Bridge, contain every time the state, in its awful power, came down like a hammer on the head of the tired and poor yearning to breathe free.
ENTERTAINMENT
Dartmouth

Review: “The Chair” nails the idiosyncrasies of the academy

The Netflix original zeroes in on the first woman of color to head up a university’s English department. It’s a brisk day. Students flit between classes, cutting through the college quad and ivy-covered buildings. Sound familiar? I thought so too. However, these images of a New England college campus are not of Dartmouth, but rather the opening scene of “The Chair.” This Netflix original, released on August 20, delves into the academy at the fictional Pembroke College. For me, “The Chair” is a winner. It captures the peculiarities of academia and balances tragic realities with satiric comedy.
EDUCATION
Variety

French Helmer Lucile Hadzihalilovic Cuts Her Teeth in Ice in English-Language Debut ‘Earwig’

Teeth made of ice play a key role in the book-to-film adaptation “Earwig,” Lucile Hadzihalilovic’s English-language debut. But when the Gallic director saw how normal the teeth that her props team created for the film looked, she fell into a panic. “I thought the film was over,” she told Variety. “I had imagined something much more spectacular.” The development, however, helped her understand the central character of Earwig/Albert (Paul Hilton). He is hired to look after a little girl, Mia (Romane Hemelaers), and change the ice teeth she wears that are made from her frozen saliva, each night. “Then I thought the...
MOVIES
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

54K+
Followers
3K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy