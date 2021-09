Bylined articles are written by Metro staff and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. If a rare, undeveloped natural area exists in the middle of a city, it should be left alone, right? Can’t nature take care of itself? Well, not exactly. While it may seem like the best way to preserve or restore nature close to home is to leave it completely undisturbed, it takes years of planning and hard work to protect fragile ecosystems that exist near to human development.

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 8 DAYS AGO