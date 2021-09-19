Chelsea Groton Bank Offers Free Business Seminars for Local Connecticut Entrepreneurs
5-Week Series To Provide Current and Prospective Business Owners a Toolkit for Success. GROTON, Conn. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Chelsea Groton Bank kicks off their 5-week “Cultivating Great Business: Small Business Bootcamp” on October 5, 2021. The FREE small business series, designed for aspiring and established entrepreneurs, is offered through the Bank’s financial education program, Chelsea University, in partnership with the Norwich Community Development Corporation (NCDC) and the Greater Norwich Area Chamber of Commerce (GNACC). Participants will walk away with a wealth of knowledge and a strong foundation for starting or growing a business.massachusettsnewswire.com
