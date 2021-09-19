A Microsoft scientist went on TV and revealed the craziest truth about working from home

Windows 11 is barely a month away, and its requirements have mostly settled down by now. There seems to still be some misunderstanding and miscommunication, even with the latest PC Health Check app, but the baseline for the next Windows release is already set in stone. That said, Microsoft isn’t going out of its way to black anyone from installing Windows 11 on “incompatible” devices, but it will try to scare you off by letting you know that you’re on your own when it comes to security and warranty.

