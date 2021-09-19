CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Microsoft scientist went on TV and revealed the craziest truth about working from home

By Chris Matyszczyk
ZDNet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorking from home either works for you, or it doesn't. You may, though, have very specific, subjective reasons for your decision. Many believe I suspect that working from home is simply more productive. Personally, I'm sure it is. I always found being in an office a mildly disturbing experience. Unless that is, I really, really liked the people I worked with. (A somewhat rare event for me, I'm afraid.)

