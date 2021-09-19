The Myths that Keep Millennials from Buying: Data-Driven Direction for Growing Your Share of America’s Largest Homebuyer Market

My son recently took philosophy in college. He is a STEM guy, so I was interested to hear his thoughts. A few weeks in, he remarked "it's more interesting than I expected," and our conversations took a more reflective turn. I noticed "even scientists benefit from a brush with Aristotle." It's the same today: We are enamored with data science, but still need a framework for decision-making. Both the data and the interpretive tools are still evolving, so we can't yet follow the science without some critical thinking and intuition.

