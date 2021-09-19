The Myths that Keep Millennials from Buying: Data-Driven Direction for Growing Your Share of America’s Largest Homebuyer Market
Third installment of LBA Ware’s free webinar series will happen live October 6 from 1-2 p.m. ET. MACON, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence (BI) software solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced the third installment in its 2021 webinar series. The Myths that Keep Millennials from Buying: Data-Driven Direction for Growing Your Share of America’s Largest Homebuyer Market will feature special guest Kristin Messerli, a leading expert on NextGen (a.k.a. millennial) homebuyers. The free webinar will take place Wednesday, October 6, from 1-2 p.m. ET.massachusettsnewswire.com
