Olmsted Medical Center Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic Starts Monday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department is crediting an automatic sprinkler system for preventing a fire at a Rochester apartment building from spreading. The fire was reported at 3731 Technology Drive Northwest. A Fire Department news release says the initial call was made by the building’s alarm system and was followed by multiple 911 calls that confirmed flames and smoke were present. When firefighters arrived at the scene just before 2 PM they found smoke, fire, and water spray from the sprinkler system coming from a window on the fourth floor of the building.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO