Chicago, IL

46th Ward Ald. James Cappleman attacked in Uptown, suspect in custody

By WGN Web Desk
 4 days ago

CHICAGO A suspect is in custody after 46th Ward Alderman James Cappleman was attacked during a disturbance in Uptown Saturday night, according to police.

Police said Cappleman was struck with a blunt object in the 4700 block of North Racine Avenue at approximately 7:13 p.m. and sustained minor injuries. Cappleman refused medical treatment.

A suspect was placed into custody and no further information is available.

Comments / 4

Floppy’s
4d ago

Whose the suspect what does he look like why do they hide the facts in the news?

