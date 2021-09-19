46th Ward Ald. James Cappleman attacked in Uptown, suspect in custody

CHICAGO — A suspect is in custody after 46th Ward Alderman James Cappleman was attacked during a disturbance in Uptown Saturday night, according to police.

Police said Cappleman was struck with a blunt object in the 4700 block of North Racine Avenue at approximately 7:13 p.m. and sustained minor injuries. Cappleman refused medical treatment.

A suspect was placed into custody and no further information is available.

